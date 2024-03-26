6 Best affordable makeup brands to opt for in 2024

Affordable makeup brands can be almost as good as luxury brands and there are a plethora of options to choose from. There is no reason to spend lavishly on one’s beauty routine to get the same results as any premium brand. Very often the products of affordable makeup brands are made with the same ingredients and in the same factories as the more expensive brands.

They can cut down on costs by keeping the packaging simple and reducing the cost on marketing. This ensures that the quality is not compromised in any way. The products of affordable makeup brands can be as pigmented and long-lasting with high performance as any premium product.

Many makeup brands like Maybelline and L’Oréal have held their place by improving their formulas over the years at accessible prices.

A bit of research would bring to light several affordable makeup brands with an average cost of $10.00 that offer a variety of products and maintain consistent quality.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

L'Oréal Paris, and 5 other Best affordable makeup brands for the perfect look

The affordable makeup brands that we have identified provide quality products if one is trying to build up a makeup collection on a budget.

1. e.l.f Cosmetics

e.l.f Cosmetics - Affordable makeup brand (Image via e.l.f Cosmetics)

e.l.f. Cosmetics has long been known as an affordable makeup brand where the most expensive product is about $19.00. Their products are really impressive, something the brand has managed without bumping up the prices.

The products look and feel great and are 100% vegan without ever having been animal tested. Moreover, they differ because there are no additional 'bads' such as parabens and phthalates.

Their Power Grip Primer ($10.00) is a best-seller that moisturizes and prepares the skin so that makeup looks smooth and is locked in place. The creamy 16HR Camo Concealer ($7.00) is extremely popular due to its ability to camouflage breakouts, blemishes, and dark circles without feeling heavy or looking cakey.

Some of their other bestsellers are Halo Glow Highlighter, Dewy Coconut Setting Mist, Camo Liquid Blush, Camo Hydrating CC Cream, and Pout Clout Lip Plumping Pen. The average retail price of e.l.f cosmetic products is $9.00.

2. Maybelline

Maybelline - Affordable makeup brand (Image via Maybelline)

Maybelline has been around for a good 108 years and its formulas have ensured that it often goes viral on social media. They have everything from concealers and lip glosses to mascaras and eyeliners and are known for their high-performance products. Consumers can buy these products at a very affordable price without compromising on ingredients or quality.

The Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-use Concealer ($10.99) has a silky formula and its sponge applicator ensures that one never overdoes the concealer. Maybelline also offers very affordable mascara options.

Their Colossal Curl Mascara ($10.99) coats each eyelash separately and fixes the curl with its unique Memory-Curl formula.

Some of the brand’s other bestsellers are Great Lash Mascara ($8.49), Sky High Mascara (9.98), and Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick ($9.18). This brand also has several makeup products priced at under $10.00.

3. NYX Cosmetics

NYX Cosmetics - Affordable makeup brand (Image via NYX Cosmetics)

NYX Cosmetics is very popular among makeup artists as an affordable makeup brand and accessible makeup products. The products of NYX Cosmetics are designed and formulated primarily for makeup professionals so there’s no compromise on good quality.

Their USP are their lip products which include lipsticks, lip glosses, liquid lipsticks and lip stains ($6.00 to $12.00). Makeup artists are very partial to their double-ended lipstick-gloss hybrid ($12.00). Their iconic Marsh Mellow setting spray ($10.00) keeps makeup locked in place for up to 16 hours.

Users speak highly of the brand’s butter glosses and lip products as well as the brand's inclusivity in catering to various skin tones. Most of NYX Cosmetics products range between $5.00 to $13.00.

4. Colourpop

Colourpop - Affordable makeup brand (Image via Colourpop)

Colourpop sells its makeup products through its website and also at Ulta Beauty. Most of their makeup are products for the lips, eyes, and face and are available at a very reasonable price ranging between $5.00 to $20.00.

Their affordability does not mean that the brand compromises on quality. Their makeup palettes are pigmented, wearable, and easy for beginners and experienced makeup artists to use.

Their Super Shock eyeshadows ($7.00) are unique and innovative with their textured cream-to-powder shadow. These eyeshadows almost feel wet to the touch but apply on the lids like a soft powder.

They are highly pigmented giving a great color payoff. They are easy to blend, have an awesome shade range, and come in several different finishes - matte, satin, metallic, ultra-metallic, pearlized, pressed pigment)

Their other bestsellers are Ultra Matte Lip ($9.00), Super Shock Highlighter ($10.00), Brow Boss Pencil ($8.00), Ultra Glossy Lip ($9.00) and their eyeshadow palettes ($14.00).

5. L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris - Affordable makeup brand (Image via L'Oreal Paris)

L'Oréal, which has been in business for over 100 years, is now not only a trustworthy brand but also a cost-effective one. Their products vary from eyeshadow to blush and powder and can get all one's makeup done. Innovation is the key for L'Oréal in terms of branding and they spend heavily to stay ahead with the right blend of science and creativity.

Their base products, which have multiple shades, are really good while the mascaras can easily compete with the luxury brands and are in good demand also. The True Match Super-Blendable Foundation ($13.99) has become one of the best-selling items of the L'Oréal company.

This liquid foundation is an affordable choice, which helps to get full coverage and the skin to stay hydrated with a gorgeous matte finish. It claims vegan ingredients and is also oil-free, alcohol-free, scent-free, and non-comedogenic.

L'Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Mascara ($10.48) is ultra-volumizing and its thick brush coats absolutely every eyelash for a volumizing effect.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Concealers ($11.41), L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Water ($9.59), L'Oréal Telescopic Precision Liquid Long Eyeliner ($6.42), and L'Oréal Paris Full Coverage Concealer ($11.41) are some of the bestseller products of this brand.

6. Beauty Pie

Beauty Pie - Affordable makeup brand (Image via Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie was one of the first of its kind where brand loyalty was given its due. It makes premium quality products across the board and is a one-stop shop for all one’s makeup.

Affordable as well, Beauty Pie encourages consumers to buy directly from them and saves on e-tailer fees, shelf space in stores, and excessive marketing.

The brand encourages users to pay a subscription fee, monthly or annual, that gives them access to the best beauty products at factory rates. This boils down to paying up to 12 times less for makeup that luxury brands manufacture in the same factories by cutting out the middlemen.

Beauty Pie’s Under-Eye Genius ($14.00 for members and $30.00 for non-members) is part highlighter and part concealer and contains brightening pigments to reduce under-eye dark circles.

One Powder Wonder in Matte ($22.00 for members and $45.00 for non-members) is a versatile pressed powder that absorbs extra oil, sets makeup, fades imperfections, and adds luminosity.

Some of their other bestsellers are Triple Hyaluronic Acid & Lipopeptide Serum ($29.00 for members and $100.00 for non-members), Wrap Star Tubing Mascara ($13.00 for members and $30.00 for non-members) and Sam Chapman & Beauty Pie Sheen Machine Eye Paint ($14.00 for members and $30.00 for non-members).

Affordable makeup brands are beyond doubt comparable to luxury brands when it comes to ingredients and quality. They offer a great selection of products at an average cost of $10.00 and are consistent in their quality. There is no reason to compromise on one’s makeup even if they are on a budget.