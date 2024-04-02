7 best body makeup brands of 2024

Makeup does not stop at the face, and the various body makeup brands are evidence of that.

These products also do a great job of evening out the skin tone and texture as well as masking skin discoloration, hyperpigmentation and prominent veins. Kim Kardashian has admitted that she uses body makeup regularly to cover her skin issues. Body makeup creates a flawlessly smooth and airbrushed look.

It's important to remember that body makeup doesn't have the same formula as face makeup and tends to be a bit stickier and heavier than face makeup so they are not really interchangeable.

Whether it's to add some shimmer and shine to one's body skin or hide blemishes, scars or tattoos, body makeup brands offer a whole lot of options. The boxes to be ticked when buying body makeup are that it should have buildable coverage, be long-lasting, transfer-resistant and waterproof.

Seven Best body makeup brands for an even skin tone

We have curated some of the top body makeup brands that are sure to ensure a flawless skin tone and add a touch of glow and glimmer to the skin.

Dior Backstage face & body foundation

Dermablend body foundation stick

MAC Studio Radiance face and body radiant sheer foundation

BLK/OPL total coverage face and body concealer

Estée Lauder foundation for face and body SPF 15

Fenty Beauty body luminizing tint

Dermablend leg and body makeup foundation

1. Dior Backstage face & body foundation

Dior Backstage face & body foundation (Image via Dior)

This lightweight and airy face and body foundation offers excellent coverage and is completely crease, transfer and smudge-proof as well as having incredible water resistance.

This body makeup brand passes all the resistance tests with flying colors and stays in place no matter what. Its USP is its smooth coverage that works wonders for mature skin.

It caters to cool, warm and neutral undertones, is available in 40 shades and is suitable for all skin types which makes it very inclusive. A little goes a long way with this product, and all one needs is a little dot of this foundation.

Available at Sephora: $58.00

2. Dermablend body foundation stick

Dermablend body foundation stick (Image via Amazon)

With 10 shades to choose from, this cruelty-free and lightweight foundation stick stays put for the longest time - 16 hours of transfer resistance.

Its rich and full-coverage pigment is great for covering scars and tattoos. It has a creamy texture with a matte finish and withstands exposure to water very well. It glides onto the skin effortlessly and can barely be felt on the skin.

Its compact size makes it travel-friendly and perfect for touch-ups and spot treatment. It may not blend as well as one desires as it dries quickly on the skin and may not offer as many dark shades as one may want, but, overall, it’s perfect for covering smaller imperfections.

Available on the official website: $32.00

3. MAC Studio Radiance face and body radiant sheer foundation

MAC Studio Radiance face and body radiant sheer foundation (Image via Amazon)

This sheer face and body foundation is long-wearing and lasts through the day and offers a variety of choices with its 30 shades.

Although rather sheer and more like a tint, it evens out the skin tone and camouflages discoloration. It may not work as well on scars and tattoos because of its sheer coverage though the coverage can be built up.

This cruelty-free foundation is water-based as well as lightweight and breathable. It contains various silicones that enhance its adhesion to the skin and make it long wearing.

It's also transfer-resistant and gives a natural glow to the skin without a shimmer. It's suitable for all skin types and has 30 shades to choose from. This foundation is waterproof but tends to get a greasy consistency when wet. Once dry, it recovers its original consistency and doesn’t run.

Available on the official website: $42.00

4. BLK/OPL total coverage face and body concealer

BLK/OPL total coverage face and body concealer (Image via Amazon)

This richly pigmented formula of this body concealer from Black Opal offers full coverage, so even tattoos are completely concealed.

It's light-weight with a matte finish, and its creamy formula blends quite easily. Some users feel this affordable concealer may require to be applied with a wet sponge for better blending.

Developed by a dermatologist and enriched with nourishing ingredients, this concealer is waterproof and doesn't run on being submerged in water. Although it's suitable for all skin types, it doesn't cater to all skin tones.

This body makeup brand has 7 shades that are designed for darker skin tones and give rich coverage.

Available on the official website: $13.50

5. Estée Lauder foundation for face and body SPF 15

Estée Lauder foundation for face and body SPF 15 (Image via Amazon)

This face and body foundation comes in 11 shades and is long-lasting and offers full coverage.

Its creamy and lightweight formula has a matte finish once it dries and has excellent coverage even for large tattoos. It also boasts of a waterproof and transfer-resistant formula as well as SPF 15.

Its formula contains almost 30 percent pigment and has a very natural finish. This product also nourishes the skin as it's infused with aloe leaf extract, linoleic acid and soybean oil.

This body makeup brand has limited shades and doesn't offer many options for darker skin tones. As its formula is rather thick, it might require some effort to blend it seamlessly or a dense brush should be used for blending.

Available on the official website: $52.00

6. Fenty Beauty body luminizing tint

Fenty Beauty body luminizing tint (Image via Amazon)

This body makeup brand not only hides scars and blemishes but also adds to one's glamor quotient by leaving the skin with a glowing and glistening look.

It has been compared to a hydrating body oil and gives sheer coverage with a good deal of shimmer. That's thanks to the light-diffusing micro-pearls in its formula. Its light-weight, velvety and breathable formula is also sweat and water-resistant as well as transfer-resistant.

It's enriched with babassu oil and vitamin E which helps with inflammation and some skin conditions. It evens out the skin tone leaving it smooth and flawless.

This body makeup brand has seven shades of tint, which is a disadvantage in finding one's exact match and is a bit heavy on the pocket but delivers on its promise of smooth glowing skin. This cruelty-free product is perfect for special occasions with its shimmery glow.

Available on the official website: $52.00

7. Dermablend leg and body makeup foundation

Dermablend leg and body makeup foundation (Image via Amazon)

The amazing coverage of this product lasts for up to 16 hours and just requires a little of the product. It's neither greasy nor heavy on the skin.

This cruelty-free foundation comes in 12 shades and is perfect for covering scars, tattoos and stretch marks. It's fortified with SPF 25 for sun protection and moisturizing ingredients that nourish the skin.

This body makeup brand has a natural finish and blends seamlessly while giving full coverage. It's transfer-resistant unless subjected to vigorous rubbing. It is also water-resistant and holds up well on exposure to water.

The foundation of this body makeup brand is suitable for all skin types and feels silky smooth on the skin.

Available on the official website: $40.00

The body makeup brand one goes for completely depends on the coverage one is looking at.

Scars, veins and birthmarks require a product that provides full coverage while a shimmery product works well for a subtle glow. It's always a good idea to go for a water-resistant and transfer-resistant body makeup brand so that it lasts longer and doesn't get on one's clothes. And, of course, it should be as close to one's natural skin tone as possible.