7 Best non-comedogenic brands to opt for in 2024

Opting for non-comedogenic brands is perfect for those with oily skin as these products don’t clog the pores. The clogging of pores is the leading cause of acne spots, and these items work to control the production of oil and reduce acne.

Some essential elements that feature in non-comedogenic products are hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, ceramides, dimethicone, benzoyl peroxide, retinoids, niacinamide, zinc oxide, green tea extracts, aloe vera, and more.

These components are great for exfoliation and have anti-inflammatory properties as well.

Modern skincare products of non-comedogenic brands not only provide immediate relief but also regulate the skin, control oil production, and destroy acne-causing bacteria.

Note: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best non-comedogenic brands that help prevent breakouts

Cetaphil

Aveeno

Neutrogena

La roche-posay

CeraVe

Eucerin

Maybelline

1) Cetaphil

Cetaphil's non-comedogenic products (Image via Cetaphil)

Cetaphil has earned the recommendation of dermatologists as a non-comedogenic brand for their products that specialize in the unique needs of people with sensitive skin or those who are prone to acne - their products are non-comedogenic.

Cetaphil is an excellent buy as it maintains the health of the skin by offering a variety of skin washes, creams, and sunscreens.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser ($13.97)

Cetaphil Hydrating Lotion ($24.94)

Cetaphil Gentle Foaming Cleanser ($8.97)

Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser ($10.39)

Cetaphil Syndet Bar ($14.97)

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream ($15.16)

Cetaphil Sun SPF50+ Gel

The formulas of these products are packed with niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerin which help in hydrating the skin. Aside from their hypoallergenic formula, they also don’t have harmful ingredients in their products.

The average price of a Cetaphil product online and at stores and supermarkets is $11.29.

2. Aveeno

Aveeno non-comedogenic products (Image by Aveeno)

Aveeno's philosophy is to intertwine nature with a science-based approach and bring that out through non-comedogenic formulations. Oats, soy, feverfew, blackberry, kiwi, and zinc oxide are recognized as the key components of their products.

An accredited therapeutic non-comedogenic brand with great dermatologist recommendations, their high-quality skin care products include,

Aveeno Daily Body Lotion ($10.67)

Aveeno Face Cream ($9.43)

Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion ($10.44)

Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash ($11.99)

These products contain oats to protect the skin along with rich emollients that keep the skin moisturized and effectively restore the skin's glow.

The price of Aveeno products ranges from $10.00 to $33.00 across different online sources and main retailers.

3. Neutrogena

Neutrogena products (Image via Neutrogena)

Neutrogena is recognized as a non-comedogenic brand for skincare, hair care, and health and beauty items. It is endorsed by dermatologists and its cosmetics offer a natural-looking finish and are perfect for oily, combination, and delicate skin. It doesn't solely tackle flaws but also helps in stopping eruptions.

Neutrogena Liquid Delicate Skin Serum Foundation, aside from being non-pore clogging and allowing the skin to breathe, is also enriched with pro-vitamin B5.

Among their top-selling non-comedogenic items are,

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint with hyaluronic acid ($15.49)

Neutrogena Bright Boost Gel Face Cream ($26.99)

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel ($19.99)

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ PA+++ ($30.40)

Neutrogena Refreshing Rainbath Shower and Bath Gel ($7.99)

Neutrogena Deep Clean Facial Cleanser ($34.12)

Neutrogena Oil Free Moisturizer for Combination Skin ($14.49)

Depending on the product, the price ranges between $8.00 and $ 45.00.

4. La roche-posay

La roche-posay products (Image via La roche-posay)

This non-comedogenic brand that does not clog pores creates products that aim to stop the blocking of pores and the development of acne and imperfections.

Their non-clogging skin care includes components like vitamin C, ceramides, niacinamide, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and salicylic acid.

The company's cleansing products, lotions, serums, and sun protection items target a range of skin concerns and offer the greatest advantages to individuals with greasy, mixed, and mildly acne-prone skin.

Their non-clogging skincare also prevents excessive sebum production, which can obstruct the pores. Their non-comedogenic skin care also prevents the overproduction of sebum which can block the pores. Some of their popular non-comedogenic products are,

Effaclar Duo+M Anti Imperfections Moisturizer ($29.00)

Anthelios Invisible Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 50+ ($22.65)

Vitamin C 10 Brightening Serum ($44.99)

Cicaplast Baume B5+ Balm Cream ($15.99)

Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Ageing Moisturizer ($39.99)

Effaclar +M Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser ($22.99)

Most of their products range between $16.00 to $77.00 and can be bought online or at stores.

5. CeraVe

CeraVe products (Image via CeraVe) Eucerin products (Images via Eucerin)

In 2005, CeraVe introduced a range of skincare items crafted by skin specialists. These are enhanced with a combination of three crucial ceramides, lipids and other fatty acids to fortify the skin's innate defense.

Every CeraVe acne item is non-comedogenic, enabling one to complete their entire skincare routine using them to eliminate acne and stop blemishes from emerging.

Some of their non-comedogenic products are,

CeraVe Acne Control Gel ($13.99)

CeraVe Acne Control Cleanser ($18.98)

CeraVe Ceramides Foaming Cleanser ($18.75)

CeraVe Ceramides Facial Moisturizing Lotion ($29.00)

The prices of these non-comedogenic products range between $10.00 to $20.00 and are available online and at stores.

6. Eucerin8

Eucerin, a mainly non-comedogenic brand, offers a variety of items in their Dermo Pure line that do not block the pores. Their goods have been uniquely designed to address pimples and breakouts.

Many of the products in the Eucerin sun safety and anti-age range are also non-comedogenic and non-greasy and are best for oily skin.

Some of the brand’s first-rate non-comedogenic merchandise are,

Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm ($22.99)

Eucerin Aquaphor Repairing Ointment ($12.97)

Eucerin Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Facial Night Cream + Pro-Retinol ($21.25)

Eucerin DermoPurifyer Oil Control Mattifying Fluid ($19.98)

All the products of this non-comedogenic brand are gentle and non-irritating on the skin and contain ingredients such as dimethicone, glycerin, and ceramides. The products range between $8.00 to $40.00 and can be bought online and in stores.

7. Maybelline

Maybelline products (Image via Maybelline)

This brand sells a lot of makeup that is non-comedogenic and does not clog pores at all. They also have Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation, which is non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested; it controls shine, blemishes, and redness and suits sensitive skin types.

Other products of this non-comedogenic brand that don’t block the pores are the,

Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer, with a concentrated formula covering dark circles and fine lines whilst allowing the skin to breathe. ($10.99)

SuperStay Longwear Liquid Concealer ($11.99)

Maybelline Fit Me Primer ($9.99)

Depending on where one purchases them from, products of this non-comedogenic brand can be found selling at prices within the range of $7.00-$30.00, commonly found in most stores or online.

Non-comedogenic brands have a range of products that suit all skin types. So, it’s vital to determine one's skin type before going on a shopping spree. The most suitable for people with oily skin are lightweight and mattifying products. Oil-free products are also a good option.

Dryer skin would demand for the application of hydrating and moisturizing products. Combination skin types can use products with ingredients that both hydrate and control oil.

Non-comedogenic brands formulate their cosmetics to avoid eventual skin problems. Thus, the skin remains flawless and healthy. Such products are lightweight as they do not clog the pores and don’t cause breakouts so one can achieve clearer and healthier skin.