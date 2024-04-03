7 Best Kiko lip products in 2024

When it comes to all things lips and TikTok’s beauty corner-approved picks for a perfect pout, Kiko lip products have earned superstar status with their lip glosses, lipsticks, lip pencils, and lip primers.

Dubbed the “MAC of Milan,” Kiko Milano offers a wide range of products to enhance and plump the lips that have highly pigmented formulas, a luxurious feeling on the lips, and bright color choices. Add in the fact that the brand’s line of lip products are wallet-friendly and hail from Italy, it’s no wonder why the Italian cosmetics brand is on many beauty enthusiasts’ radar.

Whether one prefers a 3D-effect softening lip gloss or a matte finish with pH-reactive ingredients, Kiko lip products have something for everyone.

7 Best Kiko lip products

For those who want to update their makeup bags with purse-friendly but nourishing and highly pigmented makeup items, we’ve curated 7 of the best Kiko lip products that can help you achieve the perfect pout.

1) 3D Hydra Lip Gloss

The Kiko Milano 3D Hydra Lipgloss, which went viral on TikTok, has a nourishing formula that is meant to highlight the lips and give them a brighter, fuller appearance.

With a lip-softening formula fortified with rich oils, the lip gloss glides effortlessly on the lips and adheres quickly to leave the lips with a smooth and radiant texture without leaving a sticky residue. It also has Bidens extract to deliver hydration and antioxidant care for the lips and is available in transparent and highly pigmented shades with pearly accents.

Price: $13, available in 30 shades

2) Beauty Roar pH Matte Liquid Lip Color

The Beauty Roar pH Matte Lip Color has a rich, liquid formula and a creamy texture that promises to glide seamlessly onto the lips while providing extreme comfort and intense color payoff.

With a pH-reactive ingredient, the pigments of the liquid lip color react with the skin’s pH levels to give every makeup wearer a personalized color with a flawless matte finish. The Kiko lip product also has rosehip extract for additional moisturizing effects to help nourish and heal chapped lips as well as fresh citrus notes for a refreshing feeling with every swipe.

Price: $6.49, available in 4 shades

3) Crazy ‘90s Give Me More Volumizing Gloss

The Kiko Milano Crazy ‘90s Give Me More Lip Gloss features a refreshing formula and a weightless texture that aims to melt into the lips for a glossy but non-sticky pout.

With a highly pigmented blend and volumizing effect, the lip gloss gives the lips a shiny, vibrant color and a visibly smoother, fuller appearance. It also has a refreshing formula enriched with vitamin E to give the pout deeply nourishing care that comes with a delicate fragrance of raspberry.

Price: $8, available in 2 shades

4) Creamy Lip Gloss

The Creamy Lip Gloss has an intense color formula and ultra-shiny finish in a pencil format with a rounded tip for easy, and seamless application.

With active replenishing agents and a blend of natural pigments, the lip pencil delivers instant color release with a texture that has a velvety consistency while keeping the lips feeling hydrated, smooth, and comfortable day in and out. This Kiko lip product also has a shiny, wet look finish that gives the lips a dewy appearance without leaving any sticky residue.

Price: $11.50, available in 7 shades

5) Create Your Balance Soft Touch Lip&Cheek

The Create Your Balance Soft Touch Cream Tint features a multi-use formula that gives enriched color to the lips and cheeks in a single product.

With a soft and lightweight texture, the cream lip and cheek tint is easy to apply and offers buildable light to medium coverage while helping revitalize the lips and also give them a radiant finish. This Kiko lip product also has a soothing formula enriched with chamomile extract, hyaluronic acid, castor oil, and vitamin E to give the lips extra hydration and nourishment while infusing the pout with subtle notes of lotus flower.

Price: $7, available in 2 shades

6) Days in Bloom Hydra-Glow Lipstick

The Days in Bloom Hydra-Glow Lipstick has a hydrating formula that promises a pout infused with intense shades and a radiant finish. With a rich and creamy texture, the lipstick offers buildable coverage and opaque, even color payoff enhanced with a sophisticated shiny finish.

It also has a hydrating blend fortified with rosehip oil to give the pout an enveloping texture, leaving it with a softening and smoothing effect as well as a slight fragrance from white flowers.

Price: $15, available in 6 shades

7) Powder Power Lipstick

The Kiko Milano Powder Power Lipstick has a lightweight formula that promises to be easy and comfortable on the lips while delivering buildable, intense color coverage.

With a velvety and ultra-fine texture, the lipstick is designed to glide softly on the lips and dry to a powdery matte finish. This Kiko lip product also has light, nourishing oils to give the lips a hydrating care and avoid the matte lipstick drying out the lips and leaving an unsightly flaky effect.

Price: $14.50, available in 14 shades

There are high-end beauty products with equally high-end prices, then there are Kiko lip products that aim to deliver high-end results and a luxurious feeling at way more affordable price tags.

For those looking for new makeup must-haves for their beauty arsenal, these Kiko lip products are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official Kiko Cosmetics website as well as at Ulta Beauty.

