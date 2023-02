Depeche Mode Tour 2023: Tickets, new dates, venues and more

English electronic band Depeche Mode has confirmed the second leg of their Memento Mori world tour. On September 29, the tour will begin in Austin, Texas, and end on December 15 in Los Angeles, California. Fans can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster when they go on sale to the general public on February 24 at 10 am.

The general public will be able to purchase tickets to Depeche Mode's additional US shows on March 1 at 10 am local time. There will be no presale or presale code for the new dates, so fans should stay up to date on ticket information in order to secure Depeche Mode show tickets on Ticketmaster.

Depeche Mode's additional Mexico show, which will begin on February 25 at 2pm local time, is now on general sale. Fans can also buy Depeche Mode tour tickets on secondary market websites such as StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketNetwork, TicketCity, and MegaSeats, where tickets are already listed.

Depeche Mode Tour 2023: New dates, venues and more

Depeche Mode will perform at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on December 12th as part of their Memento Mori Tour. It will be Depeche Mode’s 4th tour date for LA. The artists also have Los Angeles show dates on December 10, 15 and 17.

The newly added Depeche Mode tour dates are in Mexico City, San Diego, Atlanta, and LA.

Here are the dates and venues for Depeche Mode's Memento Mori World Tour 2023 – Leg One

March 23, Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 25, San Jose, CA - SAP Center

March 28, Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 30, Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

April 2, San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 5, Chicago, IL - United Center

April 7, Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 9, Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

April 12, Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

April 14, New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

May 16, Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 18, Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 20, Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23, Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena

May 26, Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese

May 28, Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31, Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium

June 2, Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 4, Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6, Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9, Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 11, Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf

June 14, Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle

June 17, London, UK - Twickenham Stadium

June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion

June 22, Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24, Paris, FR - Stade de France

June 27, Copenhagen, DK - Parken

June 29, Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 1, Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 4, Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique

July 7, Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion

July 9, Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion

July 12, Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico

July 14, Milan, IT - San Siro

July 16, Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21, Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion

July 23, Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb

July 26, Bucharest, RO - Arena Națională

July 28, Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna

July 30, Prague, CZ - Letňany Airport

August 2, Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy

August 4, Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena

August 6, Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8, Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11, Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena

September 21, Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol

September 23, Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol – Additional Show

September 29, Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 1, Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

October 4, Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 7, New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

October 10, Orlando, FL - Amway Center

October 12, Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena

October 15, Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena – Additional Show

October 19, Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 21, Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

October 23, Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October 25, Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

October 28, New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 31, Boston, MA - TD Garden

November 3, Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

November 5, Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

November 8, Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

November 10, Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 13, Chicago, IL - United Center

November 16, Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November 18, Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

November 21, Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

November 24, Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 26, Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

November 28, Portland, OR - MODA Center

December 1, Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

December 3, San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

December 6, San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

December 8, San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena – Additional Show

December 10, Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

December 12, Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum – Additional Show

December 15, Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

December 17, Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena – Additional Show

After Depeche Mode sold out their Madison Square Garden show on April 14, they added two additional New York City shows at Barclays Center on October 21 and Madison Square Garden on October 28. The event will be Depeche Mode’s first tour in five years.

Apart from Depeche Mode, there are artists who would be performing in New York City on tour including SZA, Bruce Springsteen, P!NK, Paramore and Beyoncé.

