Nicki Minaj launches Pink Friday Nails: Everything we know so far 

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday Nails revolutionized manicures with the launch of her first-ever press-on nails. She founded it along with Yvett Garcia, her longtime nail artist. One can experiment with anything from a dramatic look with nails embellished with rhinestones to a classic minimalist French manicure look. The manicure brand was launched on March 15, Friday and is proving to be extremely durable yet stylish with its press-ons.

They offer a wide range of styles to choose from. There are 4 shapes - stiletto, square, coffin, and almond as well as sizes ranging from short to XXL. There are simple styles as well as those decorated with as many as 400 charms and sparklies. Priced between $19.99 and $24.99, these are available on the brand’s official website, PinkFridayNails.com.

Nicki Minaj, founder of Pink Friday Nails said,

"I told my team when we started Pink Friday Nails that if I don't want to wear them, I'm not going to even ATTEMPT to sell them because our customers aren't stupid. Pink Friday Nails are the ACTUAL nails I wear designed by my ACTUAL nail tech. And I have VERY small nail beds, so normally press-ons are way too big and don't hit the same. Our nails come from short to the longest length I wear, in ALL shapes, all sizes, and polishes."

Pink Friday Nails (Image via pinkfridaynails/instagram)

Pink Friday Nails - How it came into being

For Nicki Minaj, the idea to start her own nail brand came with motherhood in 2020 when she realized she couldn’t spend hours sitting in a nail salon chair. Along with Yvett Garcia, she launched the brand which offered salon-quality press-on nails that were accessible to everyone. The nails come in different sizes, shapes, and polishes to cater to different-sized nail beds and hands.

Pink Friday Nails (Image via pinkfridaynails/instagram)

The brand's product was developed and produced under the direction of Yvett Garcia, Nicki Minhaj's nail artist. The shapes of the nails are curvy with a high crest and are durable and thick with a contemporary look and quality that one only gets in a salon.

The nails are available in 11 different and dynamic designs in myriad colors and chrome and matte bases, camo patterns and have everything from simple to intricate designs studded with gems. The entire collection is inspired by Nicki Minaj’s own nail designs or outfits that she has flaunted at hi-fi events and in her music videos.

Pink Friday Nails (Image via scratchmagazine/Instagram)

Most of the press-on nails available in the market are either very intricate and expensive or drug-store alternatives that don’t last. This brand follows the middle path when it comes to designs and cost. The brand is the first of its kind, as clients can choose their preferred length and shape of each individual design which is unheard of in this category.

It is Nicki Minaj’s latest beauty venture after she launched a lipstick in partnership with MAC Cosmetics, a 6-piece nail polish set with OPI Cosmetics, and her first fragrance Pink Friday. During the launch on March 15, she set up a ‘press-on station’ where privileged fans with VIP passes could try them on.

Pink Friday Nails (Image via scratchmagazine/instagram)

These press-on nails are ideal for those who want to make a dramatic statement as well as those who want to be more subtle. The vegan and cruelty-free brand was inspired by the problems she faced with press-on nails – the nails never fit her because of her small nail beds and the designs never met her expectations.

Pink Friday Nails - What one can expect

Stiletto Nails (Image via pinkfridaynails/instagram)

The press-on nails kit includes nail glue, a mini file, different sizes of nails to choose from, adhesive tabs, a nail file and buffer, an alcohol pad, and a cuticle pusher. All the nails can be used with both applications - glue application and sticky tabs and make it easy to use for both beginners and more advanced users.

Square cut nails (Image via Pink Friday Nails)

Press-on nails that are fixed with glue application stay on for about 2 weeks while the sticky tabs last for around a week. The best way to remove them is to soak one’s hands in warm water and gently remove them from the outer edges. They are shower-proof, one just needs to be a bit careful while shampooing. When applied properly, they neither fall off easily nor do they chip and they just take 10 to 15 minutes to apply.

Different designs of Pink Friday Nails

Starship Chromes in Coffin (Image via Pink Friday Nails)

This brand adds a gorgeous pink or red to your look with these press-ons that have a square cut on the top. Each nail differs in its pattern and depending on the look one wants to go for there’s a textured French tip to a dazzling crystal finish. They can be applied either with glue or a sticky tab.

Square cut press-on nails (Image via scratchmagazine/instagram)

These crystal encrusted ruby red nails come in 3 colors and 3 different widths and add both style and length to the nails. An alcohol prep pad ensures the nails stay on for a long.

If simple is what one is going for, this brand offers a choice of matte nails in black, white, brown, and red. These nails have almond-shaped tips for a more rounded look than the stiletto shape and can make the nails pop.

Red matte nails (Image via Pink Friday Nails)

The packaging has a pull-out drawer for users to keep the nails in so the application becomes easier.

To get the most out of the brand, customers are encouraged to exercise their creativity and mix and match them to create their own sets. Pink Friday Nails also focuses on diversity and the models selected have different complexions. The brand also intends to have several nude-tone base colors so that all customers can find their match.