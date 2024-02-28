6 Most expensive makeup palettes of 2024

Anyone who loves makeup can appreciate an expensive makeup palette because it gives offers a range of products. A makeup palette features at least three colors that one can mix and match for a range of unique looks with different colors and finishes. One can achieve any look that one wants - a natural, subtle, or bold look, and they are a great way to be creative and express oneself.

There's a reason why expensive makeup palettes charge what they do and why makeup aficioncados like to go for them. Not only do they go on to the skin like butter, but their pigments are superb, with excellent staying power. The shades are unique, the packaging is pretty, and one gets their money's worth. We have curated some expensive makeup palettes sure to delight any makeup connoisseur.

6 Most expensive makeup palettes for a perfect look

The most expensive makeup palettes are perfect for makeup aficionados to create anything from a natural to a bold and dramatic look.

Dior 2018 Ultra Dior Fashion Makeup Palette

Gucci palette de beauté quatuor

Natasha Denona Love face palette

Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP Bijoux Brilliance: Starstruck Splendour

Tom Ford white suede eye and cheek palette

Clé de Peau Beaute limited edition eye color quad

1. Dior Ultra Dior Fashion Makeup Palette

Dior Ultra Dior Fashion Makeup Palette (Image via Amazon)

One of the most expensive makeup palettes, Dior has the perfect palette to create a natural look and accentuate features. It comprises of 4 eye shadows, 2 lip colors, and a blush to create a flawless look. There are brushes to apply the different products.

The lipsticks are of premium quality and are enriched with moisture-rich and nourishing ingredients such as mango butter, shea butter, aloe vera, and vitamin E, which help the products to glide on like silk. These ingredients contain antioxidants and protect lips from aging and dryness. They also give full coverage and are suitable for all skin tones.

Price: $120 (Available on the official website)

2. Gucci palette de beauté quatuor

Gucci Palette de Beauté Quatuor (Image via Gucci)

This product comprises a 4-part palette that allows creativity while applying makeup on the lips, eyes, and cheeks. One can create a subtle, sophisticated, or bold look with unique formulas and shades that can be used in endless combinations.

Extremely comfortable to use and long-lasting, three of the powder formulas, which come in matte and satin finishes, can be used as blush or eyeshadow. This expensive makeup palette also has a cream formula, which can be used to give a warm look to the eyes, lips, and cheeks. The cream shade can create anything from a bare to a bold effect.

Bud Blossom is a satin finish powder that can be used on the eyes and face; Burnt Chestnut is a matte powder for the eyes, Soft Hazel is a matte powder for the eyes and cheeks, while Rosewood is a matte cream for the eyes, cheeks, and lips. The palette has a mirror and a double-ended applicator brush, making it ideal for on-the-go application. All the shades offer buildable makeup results with full coverage.

The formulas are ophthalmologically tested and suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. It comes packed in an exquisite gold-colored compact adorned with vintage-inspired decoration on top and has a convenient magnet closing system.

Price: $69 (Available on the official website)

3. Natasha Denona Love face palette

Natasha Denona Love face palette (Image via Natasha Denona)

This expensive makeup palette boasts eyeshadows as soft as butter and a highlighter and cream blush, which can be used for day or night makeup. The eyeshadows have creamy matte and metallic finishes - a light metallic pink, a sparkling foiled icy vintage rose shade, and 3 creamy mattes in eggplant, fuchsia, and rosy nude.

The soft, taffy pink blush sports a fresh, bouncy texture and a lightweight gel-to-powder highlighter. The cream blush is lightweight and highly pigmented, with blendability and effortless pickup. The plush powder highlighter is a neutral champagne shade that adds a smooth sheen to all skin tones. This cruelty-free and paraben-free palette is designed especially for travel, making it easy to carry and use when on the move.

Price: $182 (Available on the official website)

4. Pat McGrath Labs Mthrshp Bijoux Brilliance: Starstruck Splendour

Pat McGrath Labs Mthrshp Bijoux Brilliance: Starstruck Splendour (Image via Pat McGrath)

One can get as creative as one wants with this expensive makeup palette that gives a whole range of cosmic colors for multi-use on one’s eyes and cheeks in matte, sparkling metallic, and luminous shimmer finishes. It comprises 9 delightful eyeshadows and 2 amazing blushes, which one can use to add allure to one’s eyes and cheeks.

The eyeshadows range from emerald green to entrancing rose colors with rich color saturation that gives intense color in a single stroke. They have a lightweight, blendable texture that adds warmth and dimension to one’s look. The blushes have ultra-fine powder pigments, which ensure seamless application with a satin pearl and semi-matte finish. The palette comes with a mirror for convenient use.

Price: $110 (Available on the official website)

5. Tom Ford white suede eye and cheek palette

Tom Ford white suede eye and cheek palette (Image via Tom Ford)

This expensive makeup palette is a limited edition and comes packed in a luxurious textured ivory case. The shades are everyday, neutral in several different textures ranging from a shimmery wet/dry eyeshadow to luminous matte blush and highlighter shades that melt on the skin and give a rich and intense color.

The colors are beautiful and wearable, and the blush and highlighter shades include a pale pink and a soft dusty rose. 3 out of 4 eyeshadows are sheer and include a matte pale pink bone, a soft rose brown tan, a copper rose shimmer, and a deeper chocolate brown. This palette allows you to create various looks, from the subtle to the dramatic.

Price: $150 (Available on the official website)

6. Clé de Peau Beaute limited edition eye color quad - Beach Pebbles

Clé de Peau Beaute limited edition eye color quad (Image via Clé de Peau Beaute)

This expensive makeup palette comes beautifully packed in colorful, sleek, and sturdy packaging that looks attractive and keeps the makeup intact. It comprises 4 eyeshadows and 2 applicator brushes, so it’s perfect for application and touch-ups while on the go. The eyeshadows are in shades of gold and brown if one wants a smokey look and pretty rosy pinks.

They are highly blendable and can be either combined or used alone. They are richly pigmented with a skin-friendly primer and have a smooth, long-lasting finish for 8 to 12 hours. They highlight and define eyes with a natural and radiant finish thanks to their light-reflecting technology, which has no dullness or creasing.

Price: $110 (Available on the official website)

These expensive makeup palettes are worth every dime one pays for them. They have premium quality ingredients that allow them to be applied on the skin, like butter. They can create any look, and one has all the needs in a single palette.