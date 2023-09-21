What are 'beachy blonde highlights'? Everything you need to know as Sarah Jessica Parker takes the lead

When Sarah Jessica Parker attended the Summer Party at Kensington Palace Gardens in London on September 14, 2023, her newly customized hair with "beachy blonde highlights" grabbed all the attention. Along with her actor husband, Matthew Broderick, the couple was the guest of honor at this party thrown by the Ambassador Theatre Group.

Looking stunning in an emerald green Elie Saab flowing gown, Sarah sported enviable golden-tanned skin alongside her tresses gleaming in the summer sun with their newly done 'beachy blonde highlights.'

Courtesy of New York City-based hairstylist and colorist Serge Normant, Gina Gilbert's SJP's perfectly highlighted tresses have taken the beauty world by storm.

Working with Sarah for over two decades, Gina successfully nailed the art of natural-looking balayage tresses by highlighting Sarah's layered locks, from the dark shade to the lighter ones, from the roots to the tips.

Further explaining this ‘beachy blonde highlights’ process, previously, in an exclusive interview with Vogue, Gilbert clarified:

"I paint her ends with a higher volume of peroxide so it moves from dark roots to lighter on the ends. It looks like the sun’s touched it that way."

Further details about the 'Beachy blonde highlights' glamorizing Sarah Jessica Parker's lustrous tresses

While attending the summer party, Sarah glowed with the end-of-summer sparks, all thanks to her face-framing 'beachy blond highlights.' The actress has again proven that a stealthy placement of hair color can mark many differences concerning an individual's complexion or age.

Check out some significant snippets concerning the 'beachy blonde highlights' donning Sarah's beautiful face - the summer-end hairstyle worth a try!

The 'beachy blonde highlights' in detail

'Beachy blonde highlights' have become a beloved hair coloring technique among many beauty enthusiasts, as they beautifully replicate the natural, sun-kissed glow one acquires after the beach sun-basking.

When it comes to achieving those stunning hair highlights, beauty seekers love to lighten specific hair sections to create gorgeous blonde shades - a few shades lighter than the natural skin tone.

The by-product is a satiny and natural-looking proportion as if the sun has lightened locks. 'Beachy blonde highlights' are usually done using a balayage or foiling method, forming a modest and effortless appearance that adds a hint of brilliance and warmth to the general hairdo.

Sarah Jessica Parker's extra light 'money pieces'

Dubbed by Sarah's hair colorist, Gina Gilbert, as 'money pieces,' Parker's luminous hair strands with 'beachy blonde highlights' beautifully framed her face, enhancing her exquisite facial features.

Sarah poses with her hair colorist, Gina Gilbert. (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to Gilbert, she strategically incorporated these elements for a purpose, as they serve as an ideal method to illuminate and rejuvenate the skin while accentuating the prominent facial features. Explaining this process further, Gilbert stated:

"Sarah has these beautiful crystal blue eyes and they’re highlighted by these lighter pieces."

Achieving the 'beachy blonde highlights'

Here's a simple step-by-step process for acquiring this flawless hairdo:

Section the hair strands into smaller units with hair clips or elastic ties.

Blend the bleach well by following the instructions on the bleach kit and forming an ideal mix.

Apply the bleach mix to the hair strands from the base sections using a hair-highlighting fan brush while focusing on the mid-lengths and hair tips.

Hold it for 30 minutes to let the bleach work, but be alert to stem over-processing.

Wash with a color-protector shampoo once the expected level of lightness is acquired.

Follow up with a hair toner to balance any brassy hues and gain the ideal beachy blonde coloring.

Before concluding the process, moisten the hair strands and style them with a cold blow dryer.

As this glam actress leaves no stone unturned by constantly being in the limelight with her unique fashion statement, Parker's 'beachy blonde highlights' is her recent x hairstyle, grabbing all attention.

Wearing this crowning glory with much style, on September 14, 2023, Sarah Jessica Parker attended a summer party at Kensington Palace with her husband, with the agenda of raising money to support Sir Sam Mendes' Theatre Artists Fund.