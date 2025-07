Follow along with Sportskeeda for live coverage of WWE NXT at 8 pm EST. On tap for tonight: Can Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana work together against DarkState? Jacy Jayne welcomes Masha Slamovich ahead of Slammiversary Winner Takes All match! The D'Angelo Family is officially done as The Don, Stacks, and Luca Crusafino square off in a triple threat! Read More