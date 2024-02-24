WWE SmackDown Live Results (February 23, 2024): Roman Reigns makes unannounced appearance, controversial star meets with The Bloodline

Create
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 24, 2024 07:10 IST

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

07:10 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Bron celebrates before we go backstage and see Kayla Braxton with The Judgment Day minus Rhea Ripley. She asks about Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate and calls them competition. 

Finn mocks this, saying they don't stand a chance. Priest says Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh will handle the New Catch Republic tonight, and then Finn and Priest will pick the bones at Elimination Chamber.

07:09 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Bron immediately uses his power to throw Dante around and hits a big tackle. He locks in a headlock, and Dante attempts to fight out but ends up being floored with a clothesline. Dante rolls to the apron and uses the ropes to hang Bron up and then springboards in, only to get slammed down!

Breakker then goes into the corner and hits a brutal spear. This one is over.

Bron Breakker defeats Dante Chen via pinfall

A perfect first match on SmackDown for Breakker. 

07:07 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Back from break, Wade Barrett goes over the time for Elimination Chamber: Perth, and we recap the performers arriving there. Next, Bron Breakker makes his entrance! His opponent is NXT's Dante Chen, who has his face paint on.

Bron Breakker vs. Dante Chen

Bron is going to be a massive star. This should be fun. 

07:01 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Next up, we see SmackDown's newest star Bron Breakker working out backstage. He will be making his SmackDown debut next!

A WWE Shop ad airs next, followed by your standard commercial break.

07:00 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Next up, Corey Graves and Wade Barrett throw us to a recap of The Rock and The Bloodline's promo on SmackDown and the ongoing saga extending to RAW Monday with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This also includes the issues with The Usos. From there, we see Roman Reigns backstage with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa!

Roman asks Jimmy who told him to go to RAW. Jimmy said Paul did immediately and Roman laughed at Uso selling Heyman out before saying that Reigns called the play. Heyman then shows up out of breath. He reveals Grayson Waller is here and Roman tells him to come in. 

06:56 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Returning from the break, we get a vignette with Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Cedric Alexander! This comes off of the heels of a vignette airing for them online. Ashante is determined to give Cedric a new look, so he tries on various outfits. Adonis keeps mocking him for each choice. The vignette teases that they tried multiple outfits for hours and can't get on the same page. It also featured a cute cat. 

06:51 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Interestingly, they keep talking about Punk and his injury. Lashley laughing at it with Drew, only to turn it around, was a lot of fun. From there, we go to a commercial break.

06:50 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Backstage, Kayla Braxton interviews Drew McIntyre. He says his life and career have led to this moment and match. He says if he loses, his career is as useless as CM Punk's return. 

Bobby Lashley then shows up and jokes that he agrees with Drew before remembering WrestleMania 37 when he beat Drew up and made him tap out. I love WWE using history more often to push stories and drive characters.

06:49 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Stratton drags Liv near the corner for her moonsault, but Liv is up and stops her. Morgan then hits a massive sunset flip powerbomb for a two-count! These two are excellent. The action spills out of the ring, and Tiffany hits Bianca Belair out of nowhere! She returns to the ring, and Belair gets on the apron, distracting Liv Morgan. Tiffany then rolled a distracted Morgan up for the win! Wow!

Tiffany Stratton defeats Liv Morgan via pinfall.

Liv looks furious after losing.

06:47 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Liv Morgan then hits a big codebreaker from the second rope for a two count! Shortly thereafter, Tiffany hits Liv with a spinebuster for a two count. Tiffany goes for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Liv has it scouted and levels Tiffany for a two count. She goes for another Codebreaker but Tiffany has it scouted and hits her cool Alabama Slam variation for a two count. 

06:45 (IST)24 FEB 2024

When we return from break, Tiffany Stratton is in full control. She uses the ropes to choke Liv and then puts her in a hold. Liv begins fighting back, only for Stratton to level her with a forearm. She begins mocking Morgan, asking if she's going to cry about it. This causes Liv to fire up and start delivering big strikes.

Liv hits the ropes, but Tiffany follows with a knee. These two are very back and forth. Liv then hits a few running shoulder blocks and a combination of kicks to gain momentum! She charges and hits a back splash, followed by a running knee in the corner.

06:40 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Tiffany Stratton hits a big double stomp. Morgan tries to mount a comeback by getting a pin, but Tiffany kicks out. From there, Liv Morgan again charges at the former NXT Women's Champion. However, Stratton bails to the outside, and the commentators then throw to a commercial break. 

06:39 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Things go south for Tiffany immediately, so she leaves the ring and begins walking up the ramp. Liv Morgan follows and slams her down the ramp and into the steel steps. Liv throws Tiffany back in the ring and charges, but Stratton has Morgan scouted and drops her into the turnbuckle, putting Tiffany in control.

Next, The Buff Barbie begins slamming Liv's face against various buckles. She tries for a slam, but Liv slides out and hits a backstabber, followed by a quick pin for a two-count. Liv then whips Tiffany in the corner but eats a boot after that. 

06:36 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Next up, Liv Morgan's music hits, and she makes her way out to the ring! We are on her "revenge tour," as Corey Graves pointed out. Tiffany Stratton then comes out next.

Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton

This should be fun. This bout is a first-time-ever match, which inherently makes it more intriguing. 

06:34 (IST)24 FEB 2024

SmackDown kicks off with the standard Then. Now. Together. Forever. intro. From there, Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us as we see LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, and Tiffany Stratton arrive. Next, Bianca Belair's music hits! She is not dressed to compete. Belair is extremely over. 

From there, we go to a video package with Wade Barrett narrating that highlights the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. This is really good. It features words from Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Becky Lynch, the women competing in the match at the Premium Live Event.


06:28 (IST)24 FEB 2024

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of WWE SmackDown on FOX. This is the last show before Elimination Chamber: Perth, which starts in a matter of hours after SmackDown ends! Below is what has been announced for tonight's show:

- Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight.
- The Street Profits vs. The Authors of Pain.
- Bron Breakker will debut.
- Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton.
- Judgment Day vs. New Catch Republic.
- And more!
