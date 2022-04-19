10 best Minecraft 1.18.2 seeds in 2022

In Minecraft, world seed can be very important. Many players use random seeds to just generate a new world when they're playing, but that can be hit or miss. Sometimes, they will spawn next to a village and a desert temple, but other times, they spawn in the middle of an island with nothing surrounding it.

That's why entering a manual world seed can be so important. Crafters want to play in a world that's fun, and structures or certain biomes can make them a little more riveting. Using a world seed that guarantees a fun world is often the go-to move to start a new one. Here are some that Minecraft gamers can try out.

World seeds for Minecraft players to try out

Note: The 1.18 update made seeds universal across Bedrock and Java Editions.

8) Seed: 1479235289

If you're looking for a challenge, this might be the seed for you. However, the jungle temple is Java only.

Many players want a cool place to build in a world. There are not many cooler places to build than on an island in the jungle with a jungle temple. The island is a good size for terraforming and renovating, and the jungle temple can be a stellar base of operations. This is definitely worth trying solely due to the unique factor.

7) Seed: 689543989

Nothing beats a massive cave, which this seed has. Near spawn, there is a huge cave that is sure to take up a lot of players' time. That's not all, though. This seed also has a jungle temple, which is one of the rarest structures in the game. This seed has two great reasons for checking it out.

6) Seed: 232053

Pillager Outpost (Image via Mojang)

This seed has just about everything players can ask for. There's a Pillager Outpost near spawn. There are three villages within traveling distance. The cherry on top is that there's a fourth village a ways away and an igloo not too far off, either. Igloos are pretty rare structures and this one has a basement.

5) Seed: -2075440166

Doing raids is one of the most fun and lucrative activities in Minecraft. They're often difficult to do because there may not be a village nearby and Pillager Outposts (or even the traveling Pillagers) are hard to find. Not with this seed, though. A Pillager Outpost can be found right near the village, which is great for raids.

4) Seed: 1572468761

Warm and cold biomes don't typically spawn near each other, especially not like this. This seed is a rare world generation and should be explored for that reason. It can happen when warm or cold biomes are nearby, but it is probably one of the most unique generations that the game has had to date.

3) Seed: 1666931276

Jungle temple (Image via Mojang)

This seed has three different jungle temples right near spawn. Jungle temples have arguably the best loot of any generated structure, and they're also far rarer than most. For that reason, a seed like this doesn't come around very often, so gamers should definitely check this one out.

Temple 1: -439, 70, -297

Temple 2 : 230, 77, -761

Temple 3: 1126, 80, 775

2) Seed: 8624896

One of the biggest things players want in a world is variety. That can be for many different reasons, one of which being the need for building materials found only in one specific biome.

It can be frustrating to want to build a spruce house with no spruce forest in sight. This seed alleviates that, as there are a multitude of biomes (even Badlands) right near spawn, with a beautiful lake in the center.

1) Seed: 92182

Woodland Mansion (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This seed gives Minecraft gamers the opportunity to explore two Minecraft villages right off the bat. Seeds like that are pretty rare and it's a great opportunity to get good loot to start a world.

However, that's not the biggest reason to use this seed. Aside from the two villages, there is also a Woodland Mansion near spawn. These structures usually generate tens of thousands of blocks away, so this is a very lucky seed.

