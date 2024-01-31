10 best Minecraft Bedwars servers in 2024

Bedwars is one of the most popular multiplayer game modes in the huge and dynamic world of Minecraft. Players from all over the world have become enthralled with its exhilarating gameplay due to its distinctive combination of strategy, teamwork, and PvP action. Bedwars is an amazing minigame for those who enjoy PvP, and it's extremely fun to play solo or with friends.

This article lists the top Minecraft Bedwars servers for 2024, which continue to offer top-notch gameplay.

Best Minecraft Bedwars servers in 2024

10) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a wonderful server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is unique because of its creative gaming elements and passionate community. It constantly delivers an engaging Bedwars experience with frequent updates and distinctive game types. Because of its thoughtful design and well-balanced gameplay mechanics, MoxMC is popular among gamers seeking a new Bedwars challenge.

The server has a lively community and pleasant atmosphere that is welcoming to all kinds of players. If you're interested in other PvP game modes, this server also offers Minecraft Skywars, Hunger Games, Duels, Sumo, and much more.

MoxMC is a minigames server that always has tons of players online. It has been active since 2014 and is still going strong in 2024.

9) Twerion

IP Address: twerion.net

Twerion is a great minigames server (Image via Mojang)

Next on our list is Twerion, a server that offers a tough, fast-paced Bedwars experience. The server offers a variety of game types, one of which is a 1v1 Bedwars game mode that adds a novel twist to the traditional Bedwars model. Twerion is a great option for Bedwars fans in 2024 because of its amazing map design, helpful staff, and friendly community.

If you're looking for a server that is not infested with cheaters and just consists of people looking to casually game, Twerion is the perfect option.

8) StarDix

IP Address: play.stardix.com

StarDix is a Spanish-speaking server (Image via Mojang)

StarDix's visually appealing maps and simple gaming mechanics make for an amazing Bedwars experience. The server offers special game modes like Full PvP and a Minecraft SMP server in addition to Bedwars battles to keep players interested in the server as a whole.

Regular upgrades and the addition of fresh content by StarDix guarantee a flexible and entertaining Bedwars experience. The server is hosted in Brazil, so the community is primarily Spanish-speaking, but it also has tons of English speakers if you don't know much Spanish.

7) UltimisMC

IP Address: ultimis.net

UltimisMC is a fantastic server (Image via Mojang)

UltimisMC stands out among Minecraft servers for its meticulous attention to detail and intense Bedwars gameplay. There are several game modes available on the server, such as Solo, Doubles, and 3v3v3v3, all of which are carefully calibrated to produce interesting battles.

In 2024, UltimisMC's dedication to timely upgrades and helpful community assistance guarantees an exceptional Minecraft Bedwars experience. If you are yet to play on this server, be sure to try out the fantastic game modes with some friends, as the doubles mode is one of the most popular.

6) Mineland Network

IP Address: mc.mineland.net

Mineland Network is a fun server to play on (Image via Mojang)

Mineland Network's beautifully rendered and perfectly calibrated gameplay offers a refined Bedwars experience. The gameplay of Bedwars is made more complex by the server's assortment of game types and extra features like perks and special abilities.

Bedwars users looking for a top-notch server are still drawn to Mineland Network because of its active community and frequent updates. Players work to be on the top of the leaderboards, and it's an extremely competitive server, so anyone who loves competition will enjoy their time here.

5) JartexNetwork

IP Address: jartex.fun

JartexNetwork is a popular server (Image via Mojang)

The balanced gameplay and fiercely competitive Bedwars community make JartexNetwork stand out. JartexNetwork offers both casual and die-hard Bedwars players an excellent experience by emphasizing fair play and anti-cheat measures. The server features several Bedwars game modes for new and experienced players.

JartexNetwork is a good option in 2024 due to its commitment to the player experience and ongoing development. If you're playing a cracked version of Minecraft, this server is a wonderful choice, with thousands of active players daily.

4) Gamster

IP Address: mc.gamster.org

Gamster is an amazing option for players who love minigames (Image via Mojang)

Gamster provides an enjoyable and easily navigable Bedwars experience, featuring an intuitive interface and thoughtfully crafted maps. Anyone can enjoy the server's configurable gameplay features. The staff members are improving the server every day and making it a safe place for all.

Gamster has been a popular option for Minecraft gamers looking for entertaining Bedwars gameplay because of its vibrant and welcoming community, and it's still going strong in 2024.

3) PikaNetwork

IP Address: play.pika-network.net

PikaNetwork is available for cracked players (Image via Mojang)

PikaNetwork is known for being one of the most popular minigames servers with Bedwars. To accommodate diverse playstyles, the server offers a variety of modes, such as Solo, Doubles, Triples, and Mega. A lively and constantly changing Bedwars experience is guaranteed by the robust community and regular upgrades.

PikaNetwork continues to be one of the best Bedwars servers in 2024, thanks to its emphasis on competitive matching and fair gameplay. This server is another one that caters to the Cracked Minecraft community. If you've been looking for a server but can't afford the actual game, PikaNetwork is a great choice.

2) BlocksMC

IP Address: blocksmc.com

BlocksMC is a server loved by many (Image via Mojang)

BlocksMC offers a distinct Bedwars experience through enhanced gameplay, modified plugins, and features. There is something for everyone on the server, thanks to its wide range of maps and game modes. Players of all skill levels can enjoy an engaging Bedwars atmosphere because of BlocksMC's friendly community and committed staff team.

This is the favorite Minecraft server of many players, and it has other game modes such as TnT Tag and Murder Mystery. You'll love your PvP experience on BlocksMC, with many players striving to be the best.

1) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is easily the most popular server out there (Image via Mojang)

Hypixel, one of the most popular Minecraft servers, provides an amazing Bedwars experience. In fact, Hypixel is the server that created the fantastic Bedwars game. It offers several different maps, items, potions, and an intricate ranking/leaderboard system that provide hours of entertaining competition.

Because of the large number of players on the server, there is always someone to challenge. Hypixel, supported by a skilled crew that is always enhancing the gameplay, is still leading Bedwars servers in 2024.