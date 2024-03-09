10 best Minecraft steampunk builds

Minecraft is a creative person's dream come true. The number of different block colors, textures, and shapes means that nearly anything from any aesthetic can be recreated within the game. Due to blocks like Minecraft's copper bulb, one of the most popular building styles is based on the steampunk aesthetic.

These builds feature lots of different metals, as well as mechanical structures and machinery, almost the exact opposite of the players who enjoy cottagecore Minecraft builds.

Detailed below are 10 of the best steampunk-style builds the community has created over the years, a true testament to the capabilities of the game's fans.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 of the best Minecraft steampunk builds ever made

1) Clifftop house

Builder: JungHerrmann

This adorable house build actually distinguishes itself from almost all other steampunk builds due to the materials used in it. The use of sand variants alongside darker wood makes the bright metallic oranges from the copper pop much more than they would. In fact, the gradient work, in general, makes this build incredible for a badlands base, one of Minecraft's prettiest biomes.

2) Walking base

Builder: Omegacannon

This build separates itself from the competition by incorporating the unique oxidized copper block. The fact that both regular copper, oxidized copper, and many copper items make for good building inspirations undoubtedly makes building one of Minecraft copper's best uses.

3) Steampunk Greenhouse

Builder: Sky_Blue_Creation

This gorgeous steampunk build leans away from the regular tech stylings of the aesthetic and instead incorporates plant life. The build also features a large amount of glass, creating a wonderful effect when using a shader, as the poster was. This build is further enhanced by the immense custom foliage that fills the greenhouse.

4) Steampunk Zeppelin

Builder: bubbaflubba2

Airships are staple steampunk builds, one of the first things ever made in the style in-game. This gigantic airship is an incredible example of how far a classic steampunk zeppelin can be taken. The detailing is so well done that it is almost hypnotic to look at, with the fins of the zeppelin drawing one's eyes backward to the adorable plane following behind.

5) A different style of airship

Builder: GameEndMePleaseJohn

This steampunk airship stands out from many others created by the community due to the fact that it is suspended by a series of large spinning blades, similar to the Helicarriers seen in many of the Marvel movies. The build also features gorgeous fins that create a very unique footprint.

6) Steampunk Pegasus

Builder: MegRae_MC

This is genuinely not only one of the best steampunk builds of all time but one of the best fan builds in the entirety of Minecraft's history. This large pegasus is rendered in incredible detail and scale, utilizing iron and copper blocks to enhance the techno-feel of the beast. Additionally, regular feathered wings have been replaced by intricate mechanical ones.

7) Steampunk Dungeon Datapack

Builder: Doriku

This build is featured in an addon created by Doriku. This huge, intricate steampunk city can be found randomly generated around the world, and unlike elusive Minecraft woodland mansions, this beast is impossible to miss. It makes all vanilla structures look miniscule by comparison and is filled with enemies and loot. The detailed work and gameplay elements make this build amazing.

8) Huge Steampunk Cathedral

Builder: EndlessCandy

This build has been a personal project of EndlessCandy for several years, and the love shows. Every inch of this almost unfathomably large cathedral is rendered in incredible detail. The stones and wood that make up the structure's exterior contrast very well with the colorful and verdant interior, making the building even more visually appealing.

9) Sprawling Steampunk Cityscape

Steampunk City byu/MrAniman2 inMinecraft Expand Post

Builder: MrAniman2

This build could technically be considered several smaller builds combined into a larger piece. Still, the finished result was too incredible to not mention as one of the community's best steampunk builds. The ships and rolling structures are all very different in look and style, but they remain similar enough to feel cohesive. This can be a difficult balance strike, demonstrating the skill of MrAniman2.

10) Atropos

Builder: MinerArchitect (carloooo)

Atropos is by far the best steampunk build ever made in Minecraft. The scale is almost unrivaled by anything else on this list, and the detail is also just as incredible. Atropos is a large mechanical construct in the facsimile of a tortoise, with a large, similarly steampunk city adorning its shell. The fact that the build is a decade old is also incredible, as it still holds up to this day.