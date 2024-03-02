10 best Minecraft Survival servers in 2024

Survival is a huge selling point of Minecraft, with people coming back year after year to play the game. Survival servers have improved over the years. They now include features like land claiming (to keep your property safe from other players) and ways to teleport back to your home with commands like /home. Multiplayer survival servers let you play with friends or even make new ones.

If you're a die-hard Minecraft player searching for the top survival servers to explore in 2024, you've come to the right place. This article lists the 10 best Minecraft survival servers this year, each of which provides an engaging and immersive gaming environment.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Minecraft Survival servers of 2024

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a popular server for survival (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a fan-favorite Minecraft Survival server thanks to its unique gaming mechanics and vibrant community. In this server, you can take on exhilarating quests, engage in brutal mob combat, and obtain unique rewards with the help of unique plugins and captivating challenges.

MoxMC is a must-try for fans of Minecraft because of its commitment to offering a dynamic and constantly changing survival experience. If you're looking for a server where you can claim land so that others are unable to interrupt your builds or grief anything, this one is for you.

2) Mineland Network

IP Address: mc.mineland.net

Mineland is a server that really takes advantage of its lively and engaged community. It offers a diverse selection of survival game modes and captivating activities to cater to the interests of all Minecraft players. There are always activities to perform here, ranging from Anarchy and Skyblock to Prison and Creative. Join forces with friends, and take part in exhilarating PvP matches, or demonstrate your construction prowess.

Mineland's vibrant environment and wide range of gaming options guarantee that there's always a fresh adventure waiting for you.

3) PixelBlock

IP Address: pixelblockmc.com

PixelBlock provides a throwback survival mode for Minecraft that transports you back to the game's infancy. Enter a pixelated universe and take a nostalgic trip through the fundamentals of survival gaming. This server has been going strong for many years and hasn't stopped progressing, so you don't have to worry about it dying.

PixelBlock perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the original Minecraft experience with its emphasis on simplicity and the unadulterated thrill of exploring. Become a part of a welcoming community, construct amazing buildings, and rediscover the magic that first attracted players to Mojang’s sandbox title.

4) InsanityCraft

IP Address: play.insanitycraft.net

InsanityCraft offers a unique survival scene (Image via Mojang)

InsanityCraft stands out because of its vibrant community and demanding survival experience. This server puts your survival skills to the test and emphasizes on challenges. Battle vicious mobs, escape perilous dungeons, and traverse perilous terrain.

The developer team does an amazing job adding new features to the game. One such addition is the custom classes with special abilities that you can choose when you start: Magician, Sonic, Healer, and Assassin.

InsanityCraft also hosts competitions and events on a regular basis, giving you the chance to show off your skills and earn special prizes. It has aspects of a Minecraft SMP server, making it extremely fun to play.

5) Penguin.gg

IP Address: hub.penguin.gg

Penguin.GG employs a unique survival gaming mechanic by integrating quests and a personalized advancement system. As you advance through the game, you can acquire new talents and skills thanks to its unique leveling system.

Additionally, Penguin.GG features beautifully and painstakingly created features to make the game incredibly fun for everyone. Due to its dedication to offering a novel and captivating survival experience, the server is a great option for fans of Minecraft in 2024.

6) Complex Gaming

IP Address: hub.mc-complex.com

Complex Gaming is a server with tons of game modes (Image via Mojang)

Complex Gaming is a server that elevates survival gameplay. It is most known for Pixelmon, which is Pokemon in Minecraft. You can choose from an abundance of alternative modes apart from Survival, including Pixelmon, Prison, Skyblock, and Factions.

You can play a unique game with a Prison theme and mine your way to freedom or establish an empire with your buddies in a harsh post-apocalyptic environment. Every Minecraft player can find something fun to do thanks to Complex Gaming's wide variety of game modes.

7) BlossomCraft

IP Address: play.blossomcraft.org

BlossomCraft is an amazing survival server (Image via Mojang)

BlossomCraft enhances the survival experience with a hint of magic and enchantment. The server is a non-competitive place with a focus on PvE (Player versus Environment). Keep the inventory enabled on the server, so even if you die, you won't be too set back.

BlossomCraft offers a full online map viewable from their website, where you can see players roaming around on the server. It promises an enchanted survival journey in 2024 with its visually stunning surroundings and distinctive gameplay mechanics.

8) Netherite

IP Address: mc.netherite.gg

Netherite is a great server (Image via Mojang)

Netherite concentrates on not only the fascinating facets of survival but also many other game modes like lifesteal, towny, and Skyblock. However, this server delivers a heart-pounding survival experience with its difficult gameplay.

For those looking for an exciting and intense Minecraft survival experience, Netherite is a must-try server. It is fairly new but is doing incredibly well.

9) EarthMC

IP Address: play.earthmc.net

As the name implies, EarthMC lets you experience life as a survivor on a realistic rendition of Earth. Play geopolitical games, create nations, and explore real-world places like never before. This is a fantastic example of a civilization-style Minecraft server with tons of players every day.

EarthMC offers an immersive environment rich with cultural and historical allusions, enticing you to go on heroic quests and influence the course of entire nations. It is the ideal survival server if you enjoy geopolitics and history.

10) Applecraft

IP Address: mc.applecraft.org

Established in 2016, Applecraft takes great satisfaction in offering a traditional yet novel survival Minecraft experience. With a devoted player base, a well-balanced economy, and amiable staff, the server provides a community-driven gaming experience.

Applecraft offers something for everyone, whether your interests are in creating your ideal house, traveling across wide-open spaces, or taking part in enjoyable activities.