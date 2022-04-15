10 best modded servers in Minecraft

When selecting a Minecraft server to play, some players may want to experience something new or exciting, thanks to the mods present on certain servers.

Considering how many mods are available for the popular sandbox game, it should be no surprise that there are just as many modded servers. Both players and administrators are working hard to ensure that their own vision of a modded server can thrive within the sea of various Minecraft servers.

Some servers resultantly end up with a massive player count, and others are more tight-knit. Regardless, each server has something to offer in the way of a unique gameplay experience players wouldn't normally get from the vanilla game.

Top 10 modded servers Minecraft players can enjoy right now

10) Mageblox

Mageblox is a small but robust server (Image via Mageblox/PlanetMinecraft)

A smaller server compared to many, Mageblox uses a suite of mods to create an enthralling fantasy gameplay experience. Wand in hand, players can traverse a world of monsters and wizards, protecting themselves with a wide array of spells and incantations. They can traverse multiple new dimensions, improving their capabilities and dealing with myriad dangers and obstacles as they come.

For lovers of the arcane, this server is definitely worth a try. It may not sport thousands of concurrent players, but the mods make for a memorable experience.

9) Jojovein

Jojovein allows players to explore fighting styles made popular by Jojo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Jojovein/PlanetMinecraft)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the most beloved and eccentric manga/anime series of all time, and now players can enjoy it in a Minecraft context with the Jojovein server.

Players can select between being a vampire or vampire hunter, level up their skills and pick their fighting style, and eventually develop their own Stand power thanks to the stand arrow item. They can even summon famous characters from the series to help them out in battle, and it's possible to tackle many notable bosses and even view iconic battles from the series.

8) KingdomsMC

Battle for the title of King of Games in KingdomsMC (Image via KingdomsMC/PlanetMinecraft)

For any lovers of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game or anime series, this server should be a great time. Players can explore a city inspired by the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters anime and battle in simulated games of Duel Monsters to accrue money. They can also buy new cards, improve their deck, and compete in tournaments to come out on top.

The server possesses its own meta, so the same decks that run the traditional game's meta may not necessarily apply. It even maintains its own banlist, so players will have to get creative with their dueling strategies.

7) The End of Minecraft

Explore a forgotten post-apocalyptic world in The End of Minecraft (Image via Dr_prof_Luigi/PlanetMinecraft)

Plenty of servers have worlds that are full of wonder and fantasy, which is not so much with The End of Minecraft. Here, players will experience a world long lost to an apocalypse, surviving as best they can and working with (or against) other players for resources.

The only rule is that there are no rules (although there are anti-grief measures put in place by the admins), so even though this server is considerably modded, it's a lot like an SMP server. However, that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

6) Dark Corners

Dark Corners provides a horror-based survival experience (Image via SluggerMac/PlanetMinecraft)

For those who love a few scares while they play, Dark Corners can be an exhilarating server to join. Players can hunt legendary creatures from the game's history like Herobrine or explore eerie constructs and complete quests. Players can also participate in the arena, battling mobs or other players.

The staff keeps the server's features forthcoming, and players shouldn't lack for plenty of fun things to do, even if there's always something watching them from the dark.

5) The Cosmos 2

Adventure through the stars in The Cosmos 2 (Image via The Cosmos/PlanetMinecraft)

A unique science fiction-centered server, The Cosmos 2 allows players to explore Earth and beyond.

Players can craft space vessels or even TARDISes made famous from the Doctor Who series. It's possible to equip a vast array of different gear, including space-age armor, energy weapons, and even lightsabers from the iconic Star Wars franchise. All the while, players can enjoy survival and towny gameplay as they explore the interstellar frontier.

4) DungeonRealms

DungeonRealms provides a glorious fantasy RPG experience (Image via DeadRealms/PlanetMinecraft)

In DungeonRealms, players can explore a vibrant fantasy world complete with all the trappings one might expect from a realm of high fantasy in popular culture.

The player's character journal allows them to keep track of their stats, level, and moral alignment. They can delve into dark dungeons, defeat monsters, acquire gear to improve their stats, and work their way along the server's considerably in-depth progression system. Players may have experienced fantasy RPG servers before, but DungeonRealms is distinct enough on its own.

3) MCStrike

MCStrike thrives on gun-toting action (Image via Noxcrew/PlanetMinecraft)

Do you want to gun down enemies in PvP battle game modes that include Team Deathmatch? MCStrike is an excellent server for some run-and-gun entertainment. Players blast their way through the opposition and level up, and there are even prestige levels like one would expect to see in the Call of Duty franchise.

Players can switch up between different primary weapons and pieces of equipment and challenge opponents in 1v1 duels.

2) Bcraft Naruto

The Hidden Leaf Village in Bcraft (Image via BcraftGaming/PlanetMinecraft)

The world of Naruto is an enticing one, and players can enjoy their own experiences in it, thanks to Bcraft's server.

Players can begin from the bottom of the ladder as a ninja from one of the many hidden villages, working their way through exams and up through the ranks. They can specialize in different tracks, becoming a Jonin, a medical specialist, or even a member of the Anbu Black Ops. Players can also battle with combat techniques and jutsu galore, complete missions, and revel in the grind to become one of the Kage.

1) PixelmonCraft

Pixelmoncraft is an entire server dedicated to the Pixelmon mod (Image via Pixelmoncraft)

There's no doubting that Pixelmon is one of the most popular mods ever conceived, and many servers have reserved a world for playing the mod.

However, PixelmonCraft may be one of the best Pixelmon servers in the community. Each server is modeled after a different region from the Pokemon franchise, with loving recreations of the regions' towns, caves, and other iconic locations. It takes what makes Pixelmon so special and expands on it to allow players to enjoy the MMO-style Pokemon gameplay across many different locations.

Whether you prefer Generation I or Generation VIII, PixelmonCraft is happy to meet players' needs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu