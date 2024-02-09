10 hilarious Minecraft memes you need to see

Minecraft provides an immensely fun sandbox experience, and these good vibes carry over into the community sphere, with players producing hundreds, if not thousands, of new memes focused on their favorite blocky survival game. With so many new memes on the internet, it can be easy to overlook some real gems.

This article lists 10 hilarious Minecraft memes for you to check out.

Note: Memes, as with comedy as a whole, are subjective. The opinions expressed in this article reflect those of the author only.

10 amazing Minecraft memes every player needs to see

1) Mojang's favorite child

Mojang may have a favorite child (Image via Reddit user u/mati9489_)

This meme, posted by Reddit user u/mati9489_, points out that if Bedrock and Java editions were children with Mojang as a parent, the studio would definitely have a favorite child.

The top comment adds another layer to the punchline by saying that Java is Mojang's favorite and Bedrock is Microsoft's.

2) Still waiting on vertical slabs

A running joke in Minecraft's greater community is just how unwilling Mojang seems to be to add vertical slabs to the title despite the pleading of builders across the globe.

Reddit user u/superduper-638-4312 suggests that Mojang would rather make new games before they give players vertical slabs.

3) I said, "The real Minecraft Pocket Edition."

This incredible clip, uploaded to Reddit by user u/Six9_MeTaL, showcases a version of Minecraft forced to run on an old Java-powered mobile phone.

The render distance of this version of the game is awful, with even worse controls. However, the sheer idea of an old T9-style mobile phone running Java edition is so absurd that it crosses into hilarity.

4) Inspiration over terraforming

This meme, uploaded by user u/HeavyFlamer40k, uses the always funny loser vs. chad meme format to say that builders who change the game world's naturally generated terrain are lesser than those who take inspiration from the natural terrain and build around it.

While both ways of building are equally valid, it is a funny comparison to make, especially as terraforming is generally seen as such a difficult thing to get right, meaning not terraforming is inherently a lazier and easier option.

5) The power of anime

Bruh byu/glyiasziple inMinecraftMemes Expand Post

This hilarious video showcases the desperate attempts of a player to rescue their pet wolf, fallen into the TNT trap of a Minecraft desert temple.

The player, quick on their feet, uses the tick freeze command to stop the game, allowing them to place blocks and water between the explosion and the animal, as well as heal the wolf, similar to how the anime character Dio's stand (from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure), The World, can freeze time.

What really sells the comedy of the video is the AI-generated backing track, featuring a villager belting out an emotional song while the rescue is attempted.

6) Swol Silverfish

This meme, artistically rendered by Reddit user u/nu_disco_turkey, points out the huge differences between real-world silverfish and the ones found within Minecraft's strongholds.

Silverfish, as we know them in the real world, are small, harmless insects that avoid people. In Mojang's sandbox game, however, they are bloodthirsty mobs ready to overwhelm the player through sheer numbers.

What makes this meme so good is the combination of whiplash at learning silverfish are a real insect and just how much larger and more menacing the Minecraft variety is.

7) Missing Bedrock Bundles

Bundles byu/ExpensiveCoat8912 inPhoenixSC Expand Post

This meme highlights a huge difference between Bedrock and Java right now: access to bundles. Java players have experimental access to Minecraft bundles, whereas those on Bedrock do not.

This meme uses the Backrooms, a piece of internet folklore, as a representation of bundles within Bedrock.

8) The ultimate shader

This meme is specifically made to appeal to those who use shaders to make the game prettier or anyone even vaguely familiar with the internet's obsession with adding ray tracing to games.

Reddit user u/TylerPentra took these concepts to their natural conclusion by joking that their real bedroom was a Minecraft base with a convincing shader.

9) Maybe things are good

This video meme, posted to Reddit by user u/craft6886, points out just how much negativity the online Minecraft community can generate. While there are issues or mistakes that need to be pointed out sometimes, there are also a lot of situations when the community decides to be overly pessimistic or harsh regarding new content or changes.

It is nice to see some of the content Mojang recently introduced spelled out, and classic Courage the Cowardly Dog is almost guaranteed to get a laugh.

10) Too many bows

It is almost a guarantee that players have set up a basic skeleton XP farm at some point while playing through survival mode. This makes the absolute dread of going to check for bones to make a farm and being met with nothing other than damaged bows a universal feeling.

This feeling is perfectly accentuated with a Spongebob meme courtesy of Redditor u/time-is-a-flatcircle.