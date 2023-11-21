Will bundles release with Minecraft 1.21 update?

After the Minecraft 1.21 update was announced by Mojang Studios, many talked about certain old features that were yet to be added to the game. Among them were bundles, which allowed players to easily store items in the early stages, especially until they obtained shulker shells for shulker boxes. Bundles were announced several years ago and still haven't been added to the regular game.

Here's everything to know about bundles and whether they can be added to the Minecraft 1.21 update.

The history of bundles, and could they finally be released in the Minecraft 1.21 update?

With every new update after the first Caves and Cliffs update, players have been speculating about the bundles being added to the game. This is mainly because the community has been craving an update to the inventory system for some time now. The bundles might not be the answer to everything that the playerbase seeks from an inventory update, but they are definitely a start.

Furthermore, since Mojang has recently added two experimental toggle options, one for villager trading rebalance and another for 1.21 update features, there is a high possibility that they are well aware of the long and forgotten bundle experimental option.

Though Mojang has not mentioned anything about bundles in their latest live event, they could add the item to the main game with the 1.21 update. However, only time will tell whether that will happen or not.

When were bundles first announced?

Bundles were announced back in 2020 when Mojang introduced the Caves and Cliffs update. The developers talked about the item and how it would store 64 units of any item, one full stack of a similar item, or different items totaling up to 64 units. These items were also showcased to be thrown and picked up by other players.

The Caves and Cliffs update was later split into two, 1.17 and 1.18, released in 2020 and 2022. Unfortunately, bundles were not released in either of the two updates.

Though bundles were added to Minecraft, they were in an experimental setting and were not part of the vanilla version. They have continued to stay behind the experimental settings to this day.

How to use bundles right now in the game

As mentioned above, bundles have been in Minecraft for some time now, but they are behind a setting that needs to be turned on. They can be activated by simply creating a new world, heading into the experiments tab, and toggling on the bundles datapack. This will allow players to obtain bundles through commands or creative inventory.