Minecraft player creates unique concept UI design for an inventory update

For several years, Minecraft players have been discussing how the sandbox game needs a major update for inventory and storage systems. Since players hoard quite a lot of items and blocks, managing them in-game becomes a tedious job. Hence, over the years, players have come up with loads of concepts about what an inventory update for the game would look like.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'Matynns' posted a picture of a concept UI design for a player's inventory on the Minecraft official subreddit. This inventory UI looked very similar to how it currently appears in the game but with a few additions.

It had a separate slot for the backpack and an entire extra row of slots for more space. Furthermore, all the rows had one extra slot to make them 10 in total.

The knowledge book, where players can see every crafting recipe, was also retextured, along with other textures of the inventory UI. Overall, the extra storage options, like the slot for a backpack that players can carry, looked brilliant. This could help explorers travel more and easily collect resources from various places before heading back to their base.

In the caption, the original poster wrote that they have a concept for adding an extra row to the ender and regular chests as well.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's concept UI design for inventory update

Since there are many on the Minecraft Reddit page that have discussed inventory issues and possible solutions, the post received quite a lot of attention. Within the span of a day, it received more than four thousand upvotes and several comments. One such Redditor wrote how they would be happy even with just a backpack slot and a new backpack item.

The original poster further elaborated on how the extra row of slots was based on the tier of backpack a player has. The higher the tier of a backpack, the more space one has.

Comment byu/Matynns from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Matynns from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another Redditor was also curious about how the number of slots would fit for those who are playing on mobile. The original poster replied that it won't create much of an issue, as the large chest UI also fits the mobile screen perfectly.

Comment byu/Matynns from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Matynns from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Apart from that, many Redditors simply chipped in and suggested an improvement or more features that would make up for a great inventory update. One user commented on how a feature could allow players to switch between all kinds of tools from one hotbar slot through a simple shortcut.

Comment byu/Matynns from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Matynns from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another Redditor suggested that the original poster should make an actual backpack concept for vanilla Minecraft. Yet others commented that they would love a 'sort inventory' button to rearrange everything at once.

Comment byu/Matynns from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Matynns from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, the post was filled with loads of suggestions and discussions about features that can make it into a Minecraft inventory update. Of course, these are only concepts and ideas for now. Mojang has not shown any signs of bringing in an inventory update and is primarily focusing on the 1.21 update as of now.