5 best tips and tricks to maintain an organized inventory in Minecraft

Minecraft players collect loads of items and blocks as they progress through the quest line. They begin by punching a tree and creating basic tools. Soon enough, they start killing mobs, mining blocks, and finding all kinds of items. As a result, their inventory can overflow quite quickly.

Many players struggle to find an item from their storage or inventory because it is too messy. This can be really dangerous if they are in a dire situation and are about to die.

Hence, players must always organize their items and blocks in such a way that they can retrieve them within seconds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are likely many other ways to organize one's inventory in the game.

Using shortcuts and 4 other ways Minecraft players can keep their inventory clean and organized

1) Keep different chests for different items

Players should always keep a large chest for each item in the game (Image via Mojang)

While this might seem like overkill, Minecraft players should ideally have different chests dedicated to specific items only. Of course, this method is not possible early in the game. However, when players have the time and resources to create chests, they must do so for each and every item.

Once a massive storage room is created in Minecraft, players can attach an item frame near each row of chests. They can then keep the item that is available in each chest.

2) Use inventory shortcuts

Several inventory shortcuts help players move a set amount of items in the game (Image via Mojang)

Knowing about inventory shortcuts can do wonders for new players who are just starting their Minecraft journey. There are several types of shortcuts that can be used with the shift key and left mouse button.

Players can also use the control button and the 'Q' key to throw all items from the inventory at once. Readers can easily get the full list of inventory shortcuts in the game from the internet.

3) Use a trash can

Players can use lava or cactus to entirely destroy useless items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players can sometimes horde items that are not particularly useful to them. One of the best ways to get rid of such items is to trade them with villagers (if eligible) since players get emeralds in return. Otherwise, they can be destroyed entirely.

Lava and cactus are blocks that can entirely destroy any item that is thrown onto them (apart from Netherite). Hence, a simple trash can must be used to discard useless items from the inventory.

4) Organize the hotbar

Players must keep the hotbar clean and organized for quick access to items (Image via Mojang)

The hotbar is the most important area in the Minecraft inventory, so only the most important items must be placed on it.

Players should regularly check the hotbar to see if there is a useless item placed on it. Additionally, they must stick to one kind of hotbar organization and not change the position of items often. This will greatly help them bring out important items or gear during difficult situations in the game.

5) Keep inventory items according to hotbar

Players should try to keep items in the main inventory organized according to the hotbar in the game (Image via Mojang)

This might not be a necessary thing to do, but it will definitely help players keep their inventory organized and clean.

Players should try to organize the main inventory according to the placement of items on the hotbar. This will help them retrieve any items from the inventory if the hotbar item is depleted.

