Top 5 Minecraft hotkeys you need to know in 2022

The open-world sandbox of Minecraft can get pretty hectic as players engage in intense survival situations. Gathering materials from around the world and crafting them to survive across numerous biomes is something an average player does in the game whenever they play it.

However, to ease the grind and make things faster, Minecraft has a collection of several hotkeys that can save the day. As players might know, hotkeys are a vital part of the gaming community as they bypass the extensive commands/functions required by a user to perform certain actions.

Hotkeys in Minecraft are no different than any other game. Using keys across the keyboard and combining them with mouse clicks, these shortcuts perform extensive actions in just a few seconds with absolute ease.

Over the years, Minecraft hotkeys have changed and newer ones have been added to keep up with gameplay updates across its various expansions. Here's a list of the best hotkeys players should know about while playing the game in 2022.

5 useful hotkeys to use in Minecraft in 2022

1) Ctrl + Q - Drop full stack of items

Moving and throwing items one by one from the inventory in Minecraft can be a tedious job. While players are always aiming for speedrunning in the game, the task of disposing and moving these items takes a lot of their time.

Players can make this task easier by simply clicking on the stack of items once in their inventory and pressing Ctrl+Q on their keyboard which will drop a full stack of items at once. This hotkey has saved time for several streamers and pros and is a must-use for any Minecraft player.

2) Shift + Right-Click - Craft items in bulk

Mass crafting videos are evergreen in the Minecraft community that only OG players and pros are capable of making. For average players and beginners, crafting items using several methods takes a hefty amount of time.

However, the secret behind crafting several items at once is using the hotkeys Shift+Right-Click over the item that players want to craft instead of left-clicking on it once. This will craft stacks of a particular item right in the player's inventory and will save a lot of time having to craft the same item repeatedly.

3) F3 + B - Reveal Hitboxes

When players hit an item with their pickaxe, sometimes a bad hit can increase the amount of time it takes to gather that item. To improve the accuracy of pickaxes or weapon hits in the game, players can turn on Hitboxes by pressing F3+B on their keyboard.

It will then enable a rectangular mesh over any object that is clicked and used with the hotkey on. These hitboxes can show the boundary of an item and the area its interactivity is valid in the world.

4) F3 + Q - List of all F3 keybinds

Minecraft not only has basic hotkeys, but when combined with the F3 button, it has advanced actions assigned to each key combination. However, the list of available F3 combination commands is not easily accessible to players.

To see the in-game list of all the commands that can be used in combination with an F3, players need to use the F3+Q combination to display that list on their screen. These commands will then allow the user to perform complicated functions in the game with ease.

5) F5 - Toggle cameras between FPP and TPP

Several new players who join the game mistake Minecraft for being a first-person perspective game. However, only OGs know that the game has a hidden hotkey feature that allows players to play the game in a third-person perspective. Even though this feature has been out for years, only a few know about it.

By pressing the F5 key, players can easily change the FPP camera to a TPP camera. This hotkey is an extremely useful shortcut to know while playing the game since several situations demand players to use both modes in their own individual situations.

These hotkeys can be extremely useful the next time one wants to speedrun the game, mass craft items, or just want an easy journey across biomes on their survival adventure in the world.

