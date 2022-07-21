10 things to avoid doing in Minecraft 1.19 update

It hasn't been long since Mojang released the Minecraft 1.19 update across all supported platforms. The game sees a stream of new and returning players whenever a new major update is released.

The introduction of frogs and mangrove swamps has brought many old players back into the game. Not to mention, challenge seekers were already waiting for the Warden and the mysterious deep dark caves to arrive.

Like most other survival games, there are certain do's and don'ts in Minecraft. In this article, players can find a list of things they should avoid doing in The Wild Update.

Crafting leather armor and 9 other things players should not do in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Crafting golden tools, armors or weapons

Gold gear art (Image via GrassKid/Minecraft Amino)

Gold is definitely a useful resource, but players should avoid using it to craft golden tools, armors or weapons.

Gold items have the lowest durability in the game, which means they break very quickly due to a low number of durability points.

The only reason why players might need golden armor is to avoid piglins. However, to do so, wearing golden armor in any one slot is enough. Avoid wasting gold ingots on crafting gold gear. Instead, players can use them to obtain various items from piglins through bartering.

2) Do not dig down

Do not dig down; this is a universal rule in Minecraft. With the recent updates, this rule has become more important than ever. Players can now find gigantic caves from the surface to the bottom of the Overworld.

Falling into one of these caves will lead to death in most cases. Even if players survive the fall using an impressive MLG trick, they might end up in deep dark caves, which are home to the Warden.

3) Avoid exploring caves unless prepared to fight

Creepy deep dark cave (Image via Mojang)

Players might want to avoid exploring the beautiful caves in the game because of all the dangers. The new caves are enormous and are filled with lots of hostile mobs.

In the early game, facing a huge number of monsters was deadly. Players should tread carefully in underground caves.

4) Don't use iron pickaxes at the start

Iron has become much more common after the 1.18 update, and this remains true in the 1.19 update.

After obtaining the first few iron ingots, most players would craft an iron pickaxe and start using it immediately. However, this pickaxe will mostly be used on stone blocks in a new world.

Instead of wasting the iron pickaxe's durability, players can craft multiple stone pickaxes to save their iron pickaxe.

5) Try to avoid crafting leather armor

Players should always try to get armor with the highest defense points when picking an armor. They won't have any armor in a new world unless they get lucky with their spawn location. While obtaining food from killing animals, players will also receive leather.

Crafting leather armor is an attractive option when one is without armor. However, leather armor becomes useless as soon as players craft iron armor, which isn't difficult to make in Minecraft. Leather armor has less damage reduction as it has the lowest defense points.

6) Avoid mining large diamond veins unless you have Fortune II/III

Diamond can be deemed necessary to make progress in Minecraft. Players will find lots of diamond ores while mining in caves.

After crafting a diamond pickaxe and perhaps a diamond sword, players might want to avoid mining diamond ores unless they have the Fortune enchantment.

The Fortune enchantment increases the number of diamonds dropped by a diamond ore. Players can get up to three diamonds from a single ore with a Fortune III enchantment. If players cannot get high-level Fortune enchantment, they can use Silk Touch pickaxe to save diamond ores for the future.

7) Keep crouching in deep dark caves

Players should avoid making any noise in deep dark caves. These creepy cave biomes are one of the main attractions of the Minecraft 1.19 update. Players can find mysterious sculk blocks in these caves.

Sculk blocks, like sculk sensors and sculk shriekers, are capable of detecting sounds. If a sculk shrieker is activated multiple times, it will summon the terrifying Warden, which won't be a pleasant experience. To avoid this, players should crouch to prevent footstep sounds.

8) Don't stay near the Warden for too long

The Warden (Image via Mojang)

Players might think they are safe if the Warden does not detect their footsteps. While this isn't entirely false, players should still run away from the mob as quickly as possible.

If the Warden fails to find a target, it will begin to smell and detect the player's location.

9) Do not search for green frogs

A green frog (Image via Mojang)

White and orange frogs are the only frog variants that spawn naturally in Minecraft.

Players should avoid wasting their time finding a green frog. They can get green frogs by growing tadpoles in cold, snowy biomes.

10) There is no need to find more than one allay

Allay is a mysterious music-loving mob in Minecraft. Unlike most mobs in the game, players cannot get more allays by breeding them. Instead, an allay can be duplicated to create another allay.

While an allay is dancing, players can give it an amethyst shard to cause duplication.

