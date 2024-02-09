3 Best Build The Earth Minecraft Servers

You're in luck if you're a Minecraft player who has been enthralled with the Build The Earth project and would like to contribute to its magnificent objective of constructing the entire world in the game. The three greatest Build The Earth Minecraft servers that provide gamers with an engaging and cooperative experience to help with this massive endeavor will be examined in this post.

With their fine builders and engaged players, these servers offer the perfect setting for creating and discovering our planet in Minecraft.

Try these amazing Minecraft Build The Earth Servers

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is an amazing server (Image via Mojang)

On our list of the top Build The Earth Minecraft servers, MoxMC is one of the best Minecraft servers. You can contribute to the project with MoxMC's extensive plugins to help in building the Earth while participating in an active community. The server gives users access to a vast, realistically rendered environment where they can work on perfecting areas of their choosing.

MoxMC invites you to display your ingenuity and attention to detail by recreating famous landmarks such as the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids of Giza, and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. MoxMC makes sure that you always have fresh challenges and opportunities to interact with the Build The Earth project by releasing new features regularly.

If you want to just see the world or get started in the build yourself, all you have to do is join the server, and you'll be able to sign up to be a builder. People spend hours and hours attempting to recreate huge structures within Minecraft, and this dedication makes others extremely excited to attempt to help.

2) EarthMC

IP Address: play.earthmc.net

EarthMC is a great way for people to get involved in the simulation of our planet. The server genuinely immerses players in the Build The Earth experience with its lifelike depiction of Earth and captivating gameplay mechanics. The server promotes teamwork and community development, enabling users to band together and take on large-scale construction projects.

EarthMC allows you to realize your architectural fantasies, whether they are for tiny settlements or large metropolises. It provides a welcoming and helpful community to encourage you, whether your goal is to reconstruct your hometown or contribute to the larger Build The Earth project.

This server is also a huge Civilization-style Minecraft server, with the ability for you to roleplay and pretend like you're the president of a huge country. You can even wage war on countries and fight to be the best.

3) BuildTheEarth Network

IP Address: buildtheearth.net

BuildTheEarth Network is a crazy server for building the Earth (Image via Mojang)

The BuildTheEarth Network is an official server for the Build The Earth initiative. This server guarantees a high degree of authenticity in the reproduced structures because of its special tools and resources. The BuildTheEarth Network closely collaborates with builders to provide an incredibly immersive experience.

The BuildTheEarth Network is home to a vibrant and welcoming community of builders who are enthusiastic about contributing to the project. It gives users a place to connect and affect the virtual Earth by exchanging strategies and working together on large-scale development projects.

If you don't want to take part in building the server but instead just want to see what has already been built, that is also an option available. To become a builder on the server, you have to apply on the website. They don't want players to join and grief what has already been built, so they choose applicants carefully.