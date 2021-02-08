Minecraft is a very famous sandbox video game that is enjoyed by thousands of players all over the world. The title has exciting building, exploration, crafting, and survival elements that players love.

Minecraft is available across different platforms.

Also read: 5 best games like Minecraft for low-end PCs in 2021

3 best games like Minecraft for PC and consoles in 2021

#1 - Stardew Valley

Image via Nintendo

If players like to participate in activities like farming and gardening in Minecraft, they will surely like this title. This game allows players to live a quiet, small-town life and enjoy the simple joys of farming and gardening.

Stardew Valley also allows players to earn in-game money by selling crops and livestock. Players can complete the bundles assigned to them and get rewards like seeds and tools that are needed for farming.

Download it here.

Advertisement

#2 - LEGO Worlds

Image via PlayStation

The characters of Minecraft and the Lego characters of this title have an uncanny resemblance. The title is enjoyed by kids as it has good block-building mechanics, which allows players to build biomes with the Lego bricks provided.

Players also can explore the world they have built. They can use a helicopter or a motorcycle to cruise around. The sandbox game also allows its players to customize their appearance and outfits.

Download it here.

#3 - Terraria

Image via Xbox Wire

This title has building, crafting, and exploration elements like Minecraft. Terraria also encourages survival elements as players will have to fight over 400 enemies, including giant worms, zombies, snow biome monsters, chimeras, etc.

Advertisement

Players can craft various items and explore 20 biomes and mini-biomes that the action-adventure sandbox title offers. The simple graphics and soothing music helps players de-stress at the end of the day.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. It is an individual's choice to play one or the other title according to their preference.

Also read: 5 best games like Minecraft for PS4 in 2021