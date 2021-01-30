5 best games like Minecraft for PS4 in 2021

Minecraft is a popular game that has survival, building, and exploration elements in its gameplay. It is easily distinguishable for its pixelated graphics and block-like characters.

Minecraft is available across various platforms, including PS4. If players are searching for similar games on this platform, they can look at the list below.

Five best alternatives to Minecraft in 2021

These are some of the best such games compatible with the PS4:

#1 - Lego Worlds

Image via PlayStation

Kids will have fun playing with lego characters offered by this title. Players will have to build biomes consisting of lego bricks provided by the game, and the block-building mechanics in this game is also quite similar to Minecraft.

Gamers can put their creativity to the test by building many different structures using colorful lego bricks. Lego Worlds also encourages exploration, as players have the liberty to take a helicopter or a motorcycle and enjoy the title even more.

Download it from here

#2 - The Forest

Image via PlayStation Store

This is a survival game that revolves follows a chilling story of cannibals trying to eat the protagonist’s son. The Forest is a race against time, where players will have to set up a strong base of operation and look for weapons and food for survival.

Even if it seems vastly different from the feel of Minecraft, the creative mode of the game will allow players to build various structures that will remind them of the block-building game. The Forest, however, is way scarier than the Mojang classic.

Download it from here

#3 - Terraria

Image via Xbox Wire

Like Minecraft, this title has building and survival elements that players will surely enjoy. In Terraria, players can build various structures and forge necessary weapons to defend themselves from over 400 enemies.

The game also allows players to explore the open-world offered, which has 20 biomes and mini-biomes. Terraria is available across different platforms and has a multiplayer mode that allows players to connect with others online.

Download it from here

#4 - Stardew Valley

Image via Nintendo

As Minecraft is an open-world game, players can participate in various activities like farming, gardening etc. If players liked to indulge in these simple activities, they would surely like Stardew Valley, where players can live the quintessential small-town life.

This farming simulation title allows players to grow crops and sell livestock to earn a living. Players can also form individual relationships with the heart-warming and relatable characters in different households of Stardew Valley.

Download it from here

#5 - Trove

Image via Trion Worlds

Trove is a massively-multiplayer online game that allows players to participate in various action-induced adventures with friends. Since it is a voxel game, it resembles Minecraft very closely when it comes to graphics.

There are various classes that players can belong, which includes Gunslinger, Knight, Pirate-with-a-parrot, etc. They can delve into dungeons and explore different realms to wage war with their enemies.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. It is an individual's choice to play one or the other title according to their preference.

