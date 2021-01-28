Minecraft is a famous game that revolves around crafting, building, and survival elements. It is easily distinguishable because of its pixelated graphics and block-like characters.

Minecraft is available on a wide range of platforms, from Android to PC. Players of all ages enjoy this game.

This article dives into five best games like Minecraft for PCs that users can explore in 2021.

5 best games like Minecraft for PCs in 2021

These are five of the best PC games like Minecraft:

1. Terraria

Image via Xbox Wire

Players can build various structures and defend themselves from enemies in this title, reminding gamers of Minecraft. There are over 400 enemies that players will have to defeat.

This game has a multiplayer mode, which allows different players across the world to connect. The game also has exploration elements with 20 biomes and mini-biomes to explore.

Like Minecraft, Terraria is also available across different platforms. The simple graphics and easy controls make players engage with this action-adventure sandbox video game.

Download it from here.

2. Don’t Starve

Image via Engadget

This is also a survival game that was influenced by Minecraft. Even though the game looks different than Minecraft, its cartoonish style is sure to intrigue players.

The game has an interesting story that players follow by stepping into the central character's shoes. Players can also unlock another playable character called Willow once they achieve 160 experience points.

Gamers will have to hunt, craft, and fight for their survival in a mysterious and unforgiving wilderness. The dark and scary nature of the game adds to an exciting gameplay.

Download it from here.

3. Ark: Survival Evolved

Image via VentureBeat

From crafting weapons to building structures, this title will definitely give players Minecraft vibes. However, the game's backdrop is vastly different from the Mojang classic.

Players will have to survive in a land where dinosaurs are roaming around freely. The title has a collection of over 80 dinosaurs that players can capture and tame.

Players can play this title solo or go on their quest with a group of survivors online. The game has good graphics, which accentuates the beauty of the landscapes.

Download it from here.

4. Teratology

Image via Terasology.org

Players will not take time to realize that this game has been influenced a lot by Minecraft. It is an open-source voxel world that players can explore and enjoy.

Players can collect blocks and build various structures. Not just structures, players can also craft various types of tools and weapons to help them survive.

This sandbox title can be downloaded for free. It has the same Minecraft mechanics and is appreciated for its pixelated graphics and impressive sound effects.

Download it from here.

5. Vintage Story

Image via Vintage Story (Twitter)

This sandbox title has survival elements like Minecraft. Players can create many items by interacting with the world offered by Vintage Story.

Players can enjoy the game solo or with their friends as the game has both single-player and multiplayer modes. This title is more challenging to play than Minecraft.

The realistic approach towards building and crafting has garnered good reviews for the title. The medieval backdrop of the game creates a perfect ambiance for player immersion.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. It is an individual's choice to play one or the other title according to their preference.

