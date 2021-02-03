5 best games like Minecraft for low-end PCs in 2021

Minecraft is a massively famous sandbox video game that is enjoyed by players worldwide. This game encourages players to explore, survive, and build different structures.

Minecraft is easily identified due to its pixelated graphics and block-like characters. If players do not have a good PC and are interested in playing more games like Minecraft, they can take a look at the list below.

Top 5 games similar to Minecraft for low-end PCs in 2021

These are the five best games like Minecraft that are compatible with low-end PCs:

#1 - Terraria

Image via Xbox Wire

Like Minecraft, players can gather resources, defend themselves from enemies, and build their bases. They can also go around and explore the map offered by the title.

The game allows players to use magic to defeat powerful enemies. This action-adventure sandbox game is available across various platforms like Android, Xbox One, PS4, PC, etc.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8/8.1, 10

Processor: 2.0 GHz

Memory: 2.5GB

Hard Disk Space: 200 MB

Video Card: 128 MB Video Memory, capable of Shader Model 2.0+

DirectX®: 9.0c or Greater

Download it from here.

#2 - Don’t Starve

Image via Engadget

Players will have to hunt, craft, and fight for their survival, like they did in Minecraft. The game looks very different from the Mojang classic as it has an amazing cartoonish art style.

Players will have to step into the shoes of Wilson and survive the mysterious and unforgiving wilderness.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows XP/Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8

Processor: 1.7+ GHz or better

Memory: 1+ gigs of RAM GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon HD5450 or better; 256 MB or higher

DirectX®: 9.0c

Hard Drive: 500 MB HD space

Sound: 100% DirectX9.0c compatible sound card and drivers

Download it from here.

#3 - Stardew Valley

Image via Nintendo

Stardew Valley allows players to indulge in the simple joys that come with farming. So, Minecraft players who like taking part in activities like gardening, farming, etc., will surely enjoy this title.

Not just farming, players can also build and maintain a healthy relationship with their neighbors. They can also earn money by selling crops and livestock in this farming simulation game.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows Vista or greater

Processor: 2 GHz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: 256 MB video memory, shader model 3.0+

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 500 MB available space

Download it from here.

#4 - Cube World

Image via DeviantArt

The block-like characters and the pixelated graphics of this voxel-based role-playing title will definitely give players Minecraft vibes. Players can explore the map of the game and go on many adventures.

There are four different classes offered by this game: Warrior, Mage, Ranger, and Rogue. Players can defeat their enemies by crafting weapons with the ingredients available.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Ryzen 3 - 1200, Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 285, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 500 MB available space

Download it from here.

#5 - Trove

Image via Trion Worlds

Trove is a voxel game, so when it comes to graphics, players will not take much time to spot the similarities with Minecraft. Players get the opportunity to explore various realms offered by this title.

Players can wage wars and belong to different classes like Knight, Gunslinger, etc. The multiplayer online game allows players to take part in various adventures with other players.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Vista 32-bit Service Pack 2

Processor: Intel Core i5-2XXX @ 2.0GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 @ 2.6GHz

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 3000 or better

DirectX: Version 10

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 1 GB available space

Additional Notes: Graphics driver: OpenGL 3.2 or DirectX 10.0

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. It is an individual's choice to play one or the other title according to their preference.

