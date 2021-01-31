Minecraft is a popular game which offers survival, building, and exploration elements to its players. The blocky, pixelated open-world of Minecraft is appreciated by gamers all over the world.

Minecraft can be played on many gaming platforms, and Xbox One is one of them. If players are searching for more games like Minecraft, explore the titles on the list below.

5 best games like Minecraft for Xbox One in 2021

These are five of the best games like Minecraft which can be played on Xbox One:

1. Stardew Valley

Image via Nintendo

The open-world map of Minecraft allows players to take part in various activities like farming, gardening etc. Stardew Valley is a lot like that, which will allow players to live a quiet, small-town life.

Players can sell crops and livestock to earn money in this farming simulation title. They can also communicate with other characters belonging to different households.

2. LEGO Worlds

Image via PlayStation

Players will surely find similarities between the lego characters offered by this title and the block-like characters in Minecraft. In this title, players will have to build biomes consisting of lego bricks.

The block-building mechanics in this game is quite good, and it allows us to build different structures using colorful lego bricks. Players can also explore various places in the map offered by the game.

3. The Flame in the Flood

Image via PlayStation Store

This game has survival and adventure elements, like Minecraft. The world offered by it and the story might be different, but players will like playing it nonetheless.

The game is an underrated title which deserves more attention when it comes to graphics and gameplay. Players will have to craft tools, search for resources, and defend themselves from wild animals.

4. Ark: Survival Evolved

Image via VentureBeat

Players will have to craft weapons and build structures, like they did in Minecraft. The backdrop of the game is very different as it is more realistic that the Mojang classic.

Players have the option to capture and tame over 80 dinosaurs, in this title. The game allows players to connect with their friends online and go on various quests together.

5. Terraria

Image via Xbox Wire

Like Minecraft, this title also encourages players to build and explore. In Terraria, players will also need to defend themselves from over 400 enemies, ranging from zombies to snow biome monsters.

Players can get to explore 20 biomes and mini-biomes in this action-adventure sandbox title. The easy controls and the simple graphics are always a source of admiration in players.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. It is an individual's choice to play one or the other title according to their preference.

