3 best Minecraft esports servers

The well-known sandbox game Minecraft now offers more options than just building and exploring. Players from all over the world are drawn to the competitive gameplay that has been introduced to the Minecraft community, especially by the growth of the esports community within gaming. Minecraft may not be the game you think of when you hear esports, but it has been becoming more and more popular in Minecraft over the years.

Esports servers include tons of different activities for you to partake in, ranging from competitive PvP matches to more of a laid-back SMP scene; these servers truly have it all. Three of the top Minecraft esports servers, which provide exhilarating gaming, close-knit communities, and unique multiplayer experiences, will be highlighted in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft esports servers for you to enjoy

1) PurplePrison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is an amazing server. (Image via Mojang)

PurplePrison stands out for providing a captivating and immersive gameplay experience with a prison theme. In order to advance through the ranks and reclaim freedom, players must successfully complete various tasks, quests, and PvP fights in this virtual prison.

PurplePrison stands out for its commitment to regular feature updates and additions, guaranteeing that players are always engaged with fresh challenges and material.

The community on the server is vibrant and encouraging, and the staff members are approachable and willing to help users along the way, adding to the whole experience. PurplePrison is a player in the esports scene thanks to its distinctive jail motif and competitive gaming.

If you've been searching for fellow competitive players, this is the perfect server to join and test out your skills. PurplePrison is competitive in many different settings, from PvP to building. People often associate prison servers with Minecraft roleplay servers, but this has nothing to do with roleplay.

2) Lotus 8 Esports

IP Address: play.mclotus8esports.com

Lotus 8 Esports is always actively updating. (Image via Mojang)

Lotus 8 Esports is a must-try if you're looking for a competitive server and event selection in a server. This server offers a wide range of optimized game types, such as Skygrid, Survival, Creative, and Minecraft Skyblock. Every option is exciting and fulfilling because of the well-thought-out areas and exciting gaming mechanics, which keep players challenged and interested throughout.

The server clearly values its community, as evidenced by the frequent tournaments, leaderboards, and lively Discord that allow users to show off their prowess and take on the best. For fans of esports who want a nice environment and an opportunity to demonstrate their mettle, Lotus 8 Esports offers a refuge.

Lotus 8 Esports is an organization based out of Canada. They currently have a team in Valorant, Apex Legends, Fifa, Rocket League, and Pokemon Unite and are currently looking to do much more! If you've ever considered joining an esports team, this would be an amazing one to check out!

3) KSU Esports

IP Address: mc.esports.kennesaw.edu

KSU Esports is a server you must try. (Image via Mojang)

For players of Minecraft esports seeking an exclusive and captivating experience, KSU Esports is a magnificent Java and Bedrock server. This server exceeds expectations for a college-sponsored esports program from Kennesaw State University (KSU) in the United States. Traditional gameplay modes like Survival and Creative are offered with minigames such as PvP and spleef.

The server gives KSU esports players a place to play with people worldwide as well as their campus classmates in a competitive or non-competitive match. Players can meet like-minded people in the close-knit environment of KSU Esports and enjoy the excitement of collegiate competitive gaming.

KSU Esports, which hosts frequent competitions and events, has developed into a gathering place for competitive players who want to play games and build community among other players in the esports community. If you've been searching for a new server to play or you, by chance, go to this school, it's definitely worth joining this server and trying it out!