Skyblock is a well-liked Minecraft game mode that tests players' ability to survive on a tiny floating island in the sky. With its distinct fusion of resource management, community engagement, and survival, it has attracted devoted fans from all around the world. Thanks to its exciting features, players are always looking for servers that offer a great Skyblock experience.

This article lists the 10 best Minecraft Skyblock servers in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

What are the best Minecraft Skyblock servers in 2024?

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a server on top of the game (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is distinguished by its dynamic community and its cutting-edge Minecraft Skyblock features. It guarantees a novel and engrossing gameplay experience with frequent upgrades and distinctive islands to discover. The server is a favorite among Skyblock fans because of its meticulous attention to detail, unique plugins, and hard missions.

MoxMC provides an engaging and well-balanced gaming experience for everyone, regardless of preference for teamwork or solitary play. Every island in the game has a different path for upgrading, giving it a distinct progression system. Players can progressively obtain access to more islands, as well as more resources, enemies, and challenges.

MoxMC Skyblock promotes teamwork and social interaction. Users can play with friends or establish guilds and work together to overcome obstacles. The cooperative features of the server offer a chance to connect and plan with other players. By exchanging resources, offering advice and counsel, and supporting one another, members of the Skyblock community become indispensable.

2) Hellbounds

IP Address: play.hellbounds.net‌‌

Hellbounds is a smaller server that is always improving (Image via Mojang)

Hellbounds offers the Minecraft community a different Skyblock experience. It encourages players to work together to overcome hurdles in a lively environment by emphasizing cooperative play and team tasks. The server makes sure that players always have worthwhile objectives to accomplish by providing a wide range of Island upgrades, unique events, and a well-balanced economy.

Hellbounds is relatively smaller than many of the other servers on this list. However, it is still worth highlighting due to how hard its staff works to keep the community happy.

3) CraftersLand

IP Address: skyfactory.craftersland.net

CraftersLand's well-optimized gameplay and captivating features have established it as a top Skyblock server.

CraftersLand is a desirable option for individuals looking for a gratifying and well-balanced Skyblock experience because of its dedication to player pleasure and emphasis on fair play. It's often extremely hard to find a modded Minecraft server to play with friends, but this one just does it so well you'd think there would be many more like it.

4) CraftLime

IP Address: mc.craftlime.net

CraftLime is a popular Turkish server (Image via Mojang)

CraftLime takes great delight in providing a distinctive and unforgettable Skyblock experience. With so many difficult island layouts available on this server, players can tailor their Skyblock experience to suit their preferences.

With CraftLime, players of all skills can enjoy themselves, regardless of their level of expertise as a builder or resource manager. The server delivers a fun and engaging Skyblock environment with a committed staff, frequent updates, and a vibrant community.

If you're looking for a server that is primarily based out of Turkey, this is a fantastic choice.

5) Skyblock.net

IP Address: skyblock.net

Skyblock.net has been popular for a long while (Image via Mojang)

Skyblock.net's well-polished Skyblock gameplay and vibrant player base are well-known. The server gives users something to aim for all the time with its unique missions, challenges, and engaging island-leveling system.

Due to Skyblock.net's commitment to offering fair and balanced gameplay, frequent updates, and exciting events, players are drawn back for more thrilling adventures in the sky.

If you've been searching for a Skyblock server to play with friends, this would be an incredible choice due to the large number of players that can create an island together.

6) MCHub

IP Address: skyblocky.com

MCHub is a fantastic server (Image via Mojang)

MCHub is a Minecraft server that introduces fresh and intriguing features while maintaining the core elements of classic Skyblock gaming. It keeps players interested and entertained with its unique challenges, well-balanced economy, and exciting community events.

The server's emphasis on growth driven by the community and frequent content updates guarantee a fulfilling and constantly changing Skyblock experience.

MCHub was once played a lot by popular Minecraft YouTuber F1NN5TER, so if you're looking for something familiar, it's a great choice with tons of game modes, such as Minecraft Prison, Pixelmon, and Survival.

7) Snapcraft

IP Address: play.snapcraft.net

Snapcraft offers a very fun Skyblock game mode (Image via Mojang)

Snapcraft provides an engaging Skyblock experience. It contains everything you need, whether you are a fan of the original Skyblock or want something else, like an island that already contains a nether portal. To keep players interested, the server features player-run casinos, a well-designed economy, and frequent tournaments.

Snapcraft, with its enthusiastic community and committed staff, continues to be a well-liked option for fans of Minecraft Skyblock in 2024.

8) MineSuperior

IP Address: skyblock.online

MineSuperior has been around since 2015 (Image via Mojang)

Both casual and die-hard players will find MineSuperior's Skyblock experience comprehensive and packed with features. The server offers several options for island customization, distinct challenges, and a competitive economic system, all of which foster creativity and advancement.

MineSuperior's vibrant community and frequent content updates help create a captivating and entertaining Skyblock atmosphere. This server has been around since 2015, so you may have heard of it or already joined it in the past.

9) OPBlocks

IP Address: play.opblocks.com

OPBlocks is one of the most popular Skyblock servers (Image via Mojang)

OPBlocks has positioned itself as one of the top Skyblock servers in 2024, thanks to its vibrant player population and abundance of game choices. It stands apart for emphasizing player-driven commerce and having a strong economy system that lets users purchase, sell, and exchange materials.

OPBlocks provides a fun and exciting Skyblock experience with regular events, lucrative challenges, and an intuitive interface. Minecraft players can open lucky blocks, which is an extremely fun thing to do that you normally only see on modded servers.

10) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is an engrossing server with its fantastic Skyblock game mode. As opposed to the standard Minecraft survival mode, its Skyblock feature provides players with a basic beginning region that floats above the void, along with a small number of necessary blocks and materials. To develop the island, players must acquire resources and overcome several in-game obstacles.

To advance, players must use their cunning to construct farms, extract resources, create alliances, and finish tasks. The final objective is to improve their island, make money, and open up new opportunities.

Hypixel Skyblock's continuous flow of upgrades and fresh content is what distinguishes it from other Minecraft game modes. Its team puts a lot of effort into adding new features and enhancements to the experience to make it interesting and fun for users. The gameplay is kept lively with the help of special collectibles, seasonal content, and regular events.