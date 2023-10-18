Minecraft survival to-do list for beginners

Minecraft may be one of the oldest survival/sandbox games out there, but it continues to see an influx of new players. As these beginners navigate their way through Mojang's title, there are more than a few things to learn. This is particularly true in Survival Mode, which is considered the default method of playing the game for most fans.

For plenty of newcomers to Minecraft, it can be a little overwhelming to learn all the tricks and strategies involved in getting up and running in Survival Mode. Since this is the case, it isn't a bad idea to start small in a new world with a short to-do list that can help players get their feet under them in the most basic terms.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Tasks for Minecraft beginners to do in their new survival world

1) Gather basic resources and create a crafting table

Minecraft newcomers won't get far without a crafting table (Image via Mojang)

Without some basic materials and a crafting table, Minecraft players of any skill level won't get very far in Survival Mode. Since this is the case, beginners should seek out the nearest trees and break down their trunks by hand before converting the wood blocks into planks. They can then use four planks to make a crafting table.

With this block, beginners can use some of their remaining planks to create sticks, which can be combined with wooden planks to make basic wooden tools. They won't be needed for long before they're upgraded, but they're necessary to snag additional resources in the beginning.

2) Construct a basic shelter and collect fuel

New Minecraft players don't need to worry about a fancy shelter as long as it works (Image via Mojang)

With some wood blocks in their inventory, new Minecraft fans will want to construct a basic enclosed shelter with a roof. This will help ensure that they aren't assailed by hostile mobs at night.

To spawn-proof the shelter itself, players will also need some form of fuel resource, and they have the early-game choice of either mining coal or creating charcoal. If they are having a tough time finding coal ore, it's advisable to craft a furnace with cobblestone blocks.

Players can then place wood blocks into the furnace and convert them into charcoal, which can be combined with sticks to make torches to prevent hostile mob spawns within the shelter.

3) Upgrade to stone tools

Stone tools will keep players from constantly crafting wooden ones (Image via Manuelst/Planet Minecraft)

Wood tools simply aren't built to last in Minecraft, so as soon as newcomers have some cobblestone blocks to spare, they should combine them with sticks in their crafting table to create stone tools. These implements are much more durable, and while they aren't the best by any stretch, they'll serve their purpose until fans start smelting raw iron.

Given the ease of access when it comes to collecting cobblestone, it may not be a bad idea to create a few extra sets of stone tools for when replacements are needed.

4) Create a sustainable source of food

A basic crop farm will ensure players are fed for the foreseeable future (Image via Thattiguy/Reddit)

After securing basic resources, tools, and shelter, it's highly likely that Minecraft beginners will start getting a bit peckish. If their hunger bar is dropping, it's best to create a sustainable and replenishable source of food to keep them fed for future days in Survival Mode. To do so, players may want to consider creating an enclosure of animal mobs like cows, chickens, or pigs.

If there are no animal mobs nearby, breaking tufts of grass can result in crop seed drops. It's possible to use a garden hoe on grass to create farmland and then plant the crop seeds to create a source of wheat, which can be crafted into bread.

Wheat is incredibly easy to grow with a single source of water (Image via Mojang)

Beginners should know that they'll need a source of water for their farm. If they don't have iron for water buckets yet, they may want to plant near the sea or a lake.

5) Smelt some raw iron

Smelting iron will cement players' foothold in their Survival Mode world (Image via 9Minecraft)

With food, shelter, and wood/stone resources secured, the last order of business for a Minecraft beginner is to collect raw iron. By grabbing a pickaxe and a shovel, fans should head underground with plenty of torches to mine out some iron ore and keep the area illuminated to avoid hostile mobs from spawning.

By breaking iron ore blocks, players can collect raw iron to smelt into ingots in their furnace blocks. With enough iron ingots, beginners can begin to craft much more durable tools as well as a wide array of different blocks and items that should ensure that they have a basic foundation to work off of in Survival Mode.