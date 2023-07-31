50 best names for Minecraft swords and pickaxes (2023)

In the vast world of Minecraft, players often go on adventures where they are required to take some essential items along with them, including the sword, pickaxe, food items, armor, and shield. These will help them in survival, defense, and resource gathering. You can customize your tools by giving them various enchantments and even naming them to suit your preferences.

In this article, we will explore some of the best names you can give to your swords and pickaxes.

Minecraft sword names for beginners

Renaming your sword (Image via Mojang Studios)

Check out the following Minecraft sword names available right now:

Inferno's Fury Corebreaker Earthshaker Frostbite Hell Destroyer Skull Crusher Aetherstrike Titan's Peril Thunderous Tremor Elf Slayer Peace Keeper Gut Spiller Soul of the Night The Noose Righteous Oath Soul Reaver Bone Cleaver Dishonor Hopecrusher Serpentine Blade Weeping Blade Sword of Endless Strife Fluffy Last Visage Vengeance Nutcracker Kindness Steve's Stick Dragon Slayer Night Watcher Peace Bringer Hidden Blade Widow's Tear Bloodshard Zephyr's Whisper Excalibur Master Sword Star Rod Moonshadow The Reaper's Scythe The Bane of Undead Heaven's Wrath Stone Biter Siver Doom Mercy Grim Undertaking Godspike Fatebringer Last Resort Thumping Stick

Minecraft pickaxe names for beginners

Renaming the pickaxe (Image via Mojang Studios)

Check out the following Minecraft pickaxe names available right now:

Stone Crusher Diamond Breaker Toothpick Don't Mine Me Gold Digger Pick of Destiny Lil Diggy Rickle Pick Smooth Criminal Breach n Clear Le Pick Pigaxe Mining Slayer Capitalism's Finest Diglett Cha Cha Real Smooth Dad Curse of Vanishing The Fortunate Pick Overpowered Pick Blazing Breaker Enchanted Earthshaker Luminous Lacerator Cursed Cleaver Gravity Grindstone Terra Tunneler Ironheart Emerald Ender Diamon Dominator Heartbreaker Pick Obsidian Bane Silk cut SilvaGunner Nose Pick Final Dustmaker Unending Riches Martian Pick Money Grubber Stone Fisher Item Picker The Ol Moneymaker Ancient Shatterer Pacman Monumental Miner Storm Breaker Mr. Picksie Diamond Pickle Planet Deformer Ore Obliterator Fortune's favor Prismarine Piercer

How to name your tools in the game

Rename your tools using the anvil (Image via Mojang Studios)

You need to craft an anvil before you're able to name your tools, armor, or any other item in the game. An anvil can be crafted using some iron ingots and iron blocks, which may be quite expensive for beginners in Minecraft.

Go to your anvil, right-click on it, and place the item on the left. Rename the item in the textbox and take your item back from the anvil. Your item will be renamed. You can enchant as well as repair your tools in a similar fashion. You must ensure that you only use uppercase or lowercase characters and numbers while naming your tools in the game.