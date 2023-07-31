Minecraft
50 best names for Minecraft swords and pickaxes (2023)

By Bipradeep Biswas
Modified Jul 31, 2023 01:46 GMT
A list of unique names for Minecraft swords and pickaxes (Image via Mojang Studios)

In the vast world of Minecraft, players often go on adventures where they are required to take some essential items along with them, including the sword, pickaxe, food items, armor, and shield. These will help them in survival, defense, and resource gathering. You can customize your tools by giving them various enchantments and even naming them to suit your preferences.

In this article, we will explore some of the best names you can give to your swords and pickaxes.

Minecraft sword names for beginners

Renaming your sword (Image via Mojang Studios)

Check out the following Minecraft sword names available right now:

  1. Inferno's Fury
  2. Corebreaker
  3. Earthshaker
  4. Frostbite
  5. Hell Destroyer
  6. Skull Crusher
  7. Aetherstrike
  8. Titan's Peril
  9. Thunderous Tremor
  10. Elf Slayer
  11. Peace Keeper
  12. Gut Spiller
  13. Soul of the Night
  14. The Noose
  15. Righteous Oath
  16. Soul Reaver
  17. Bone Cleaver
  18. Dishonor
  19. Hopecrusher
  20. Serpentine Blade
  21. Weeping Blade
  22. Sword of Endless Strife
  23. Fluffy
  24. Last Visage
  25. Vengeance
  26. Nutcracker
  27. Kindness
  28. Steve's Stick
  29. Dragon Slayer
  30. Night Watcher
  31. Peace Bringer
  32. Hidden Blade
  33. Widow's Tear
  34. Bloodshard
  35. Zephyr's Whisper
  36. Excalibur
  37. Master Sword
  38. Star Rod
  39. Moonshadow
  40. The Reaper's Scythe
  41. The Bane of Undead
  42. Heaven's Wrath
  43. Stone Biter
  44. Siver Doom
  45. Mercy
  46. Grim Undertaking
  47. Godspike
  48. Fatebringer
  49. Last Resort
  50. Thumping Stick

Minecraft pickaxe names for beginners

Renaming the pickaxe (Image via Mojang Studios)

Check out the following Minecraft pickaxe names available right now:

  1. Stone Crusher
  2. Diamond Breaker
  3. Toothpick
  4. Don't Mine Me
  5. Gold Digger
  6. Pick of Destiny
  7. Lil Diggy
  8. Rickle Pick
  9. Smooth Criminal
  10. Breach n Clear
  11. Le Pick
  12. Pigaxe
  13. Mining Slayer
  14. Capitalism's Finest
  15. Diglett
  16. Cha Cha Real Smooth
  17. Dad Curse of Vanishing
  18. The Fortunate Pick
  19. Overpowered Pick
  20. Blazing Breaker
  21. Enchanted Earthshaker
  22. Luminous Lacerator
  23. Cursed Cleaver
  24. Gravity Grindstone
  25. Terra Tunneler
  26. Ironheart
  27. Emerald Ender
  28. Diamon Dominator
  29. Heartbreaker Pick
  30. Obsidian Bane
  31. Silk cut
  32. SilvaGunner
  33. Nose Pick
  34. Final Dustmaker
  35. Unending Riches
  36. Martian Pick
  37. Money Grubber
  38. Stone Fisher
  39. Item Picker
  40. The Ol Moneymaker
  41. Ancient Shatterer
  42. Pacman
  43. Monumental Miner
  44. Storm Breaker
  45. Mr. Picksie
  46. Diamond Pickle
  47. Planet Deformer
  48. Ore Obliterator
  49. Fortune's favor
  50. Prismarine Piercer

How to name your tools in the game

Rename your tools using the anvil (Image via Mojang Studios)

You need to craft an anvil before you're able to name your tools, armor, or any other item in the game. An anvil can be crafted using some iron ingots and iron blocks, which may be quite expensive for beginners in Minecraft.

Go to your anvil, right-click on it, and place the item on the left. Rename the item in the textbox and take your item back from the anvil. Your item will be renamed. You can enchant as well as repair your tools in a similar fashion. You must ensure that you only use uppercase or lowercase characters and numbers while naming your tools in the game.

