5 best fuels to use in a new Minecraft world

The worlds that Minecraft players create are only as good as the tools and resources they have at their disposal.

A reliable fuel source is one of the most important resources to have in the game. Fuel is used to power devices such as furnaces and stoves. Choosing the right type can greatly impact the efficiency of these devices.

A longer-lasting fuel can keep devices running for longer periods of time. Meanwhile, a fuel with a high heat output can speed up processes like smelting. For example, coal is a popular fuel source that is easily obtained and burns for longer than other fuels. This makes it a great choice for players who need to complete tasks quickly and efficiently.

Some fuels may be more readily available in certain areas of the game world, making them a more convenient option for players. For example, wood can be found in almost every biome. However, lava is only available in certain areas. Knowing where to find a certain fuel and how much is available can greatly impact a player's experience and success in the game.

With all that said, here are five of the best fuels to use in a new world in Minecraft.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Wood and other great fuels to use in a new Minecraft world

1) Coal

Coal is a black, sedimentary rock-like material commonly found in underground deposits in the Minecraft world.

This versatile fuel provides players with a long burn time, making it an ideal choice for various tasks, including smelting ores and cooking food. It is also relatively easy to obtain, as it can be mined from underground veins using a pickaxe.

With its moderate heat output and wide availability, coal is a solid choice for players just starting out in their virtual world.

2) Charcoal

Charcoal is a more efficient fuel source in Minecraft compared to traditional coal, offering a higher heat output and a longer burn time. Players often use it to power furnaces, which are essential for smelting ores and cooking food in the game. This fuel can be produced by burning wood in a furnace.

One of the benefits of using charcoal as a fuel source is its increased efficiency. It burns hotter and longer than wood, meaning players can use less of it to achieve the same results. This results in time and resource savings, as well as reduced fuel consumption.

Charcoal also has a unique aesthetic, with its black, carbon-rich appearance making it a distinctive element in the Minecraft world.

3) Wood

Wood is a renewable and readily available fuel source in the Minecraft world, providing players with moderate heat output and burn time. It is a versatile fuel that can be used in a variety of devices, including furnaces. Players can also use it to make campfires.

Wood is easy to gather, as it can be found in the form of trees scattered throughout the virtual world. This makes it an excellent choice for Minecraft beginners, as they can easily gather the necessary resources to get started.

In addition to its use as a fuel, wood can also be used to create other resources, such as planks, sticks, and even charcoal. Overall, it is a valuable and useful resource in Minecraft, making it an important part of every player's toolkit.

4) Lava

Lava is a potent and harder-to-obtain fuel in Minecraft. It provides players with a high heat output and long burn time.

Obtaining lava can be a challenge, as it can only be found in specific biomes in the game world, such as underground areas or the Nether.

Lava is particularly useful for smelting ores and cooking food due to its long burn time. This is because, unlike other fuels like wood, lava will continue to burn for a significant amount of time.

5) Dried Kelp

Dried kelp is a useful item that has a number of benefits. First and foremost, it can be used as a food source, providing players with a steady supply of nourishment.

In addition to its use as a food source, dried kelp has other benefits in Minecraft. It can be used as fuel, burning as long as a wooden plank. This makes it a more efficient fuel source than other items like sticks or coal, which can be consumed much more quickly.

Players can also use dried kelp to craft other items, such as dried kelp blocks. These blocks can then be used for decoration or as a secondary fuel source that burns for 200 seconds — enough to smelt 20 items.

