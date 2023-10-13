Minecraft servers come in different forms, each with a unique approach to multiplayer gameplay. One way to improve the overall experience is through the use of mods and plugins. As a matter of fact, mods/plugins are present in the vast majority of multiplayer servers. Players can even create their own modded servers with a little assistance.

But how does a player go about creating a modded Minecraft server? Though it's possible to host a server on one's own hardware, larger player counts require more robust resources. This results in fans seeking hosting services to accommodate their needs. Fortunately, there are plenty to choose from.

For curious Minecraft players, it doesn't hurt to examine the best services and prices as well as how to set up a modded server.

What are Minecraft mods?

Minecraft mods can enhance the game in a multitude of ways (Image via AsianHalfSquat/YouTube)

As Minecraft players are likely aware, mods are a means of altering a game to provide things like new features, fixes, or performance boosts. If there's some aim that players are hoping to accomplish, there's more than likely a mod that can meet that demand. Mods can even be assembled into modpacks that can be installed all at once to completely revamp the game.

It should be noted that mods are typically referred to as such when it comes to Minecraft: Java Edition. Modifications for Bedrock Edition are referred to as add-ons. Some modifications can be found for both editions of the game, but they may have differences since Java and Bedrock operate on separate code bases.

Best modded server hosting for Minecraft

BisectHosting provides a fantastic all-around approach to Minecraft server hosting with mods (Image via BisectHosting)

When determining which server hosting service is the best for modded Minecraft multiplayer, there are several factors at play depending on an admin's needs. Affordability, available mods and plugins, and resources all come into play, as well as availability in a player's area and how reliable the uptime for the servers is.

If all of these factors are aggregated, it's difficult not to recommend BisectHosting to create a modded Minecraft multiplayer server. Its basic plans offer a scaling amount of server RAM (with a 48GB cap), with the cheapest starting at $7.99 USD. The servers are spread across 20 worldwide locations and come complete with full file access and DDoS protections.

BisectHosting has a very reputable track record for hosting Minecraft servers, both vanilla and modded (Image via BisectHosting)

Moreover, BisectHosting offers server functionality for both Java and Bedrock Edition and offers thousands of mods, add-ons, and modpacks that can be installed directly to the server by the admin without any need to mess with files or folders.

However, if BisectHosting isn't scratching the itch for Minecraft players, they can also give these server hosting services a try, as they also provide excellent upsides:

ScalaCube

Sparked

Apex Hosting

GGServers

NodeCraft

Shockbyte

HostHavoc

How to host a modded Minecraft server on PC

Fans can self-host their own modded server without a service using mod loaders like Forge (Image via Hostinger)

If players are using a hosting service to set up their modded server, the setup process will take place when they purchase their server plan. From there, fans can simply head to their server control panel, where they can install mods and modpacks from a collection and implement them in just a few clicks.

However, if players would prefer not to use a server host and would rather run a modded Minecraft server on their own hardware, this is perfectly fine as well. By using a mod loader like Forge, they can simply run a server from their own PC and then add mods to their server folder.

Setting up a professionally hosted modded server

Head to your server host of choice and sign up for a plan. For the sake of this example, we'll use BisectHosting. After your payment information has been cleared, you should be able to access your control panel. Ensure that your server is stopped before proceeding. Click the blue "Open JAR" button found on your control panel. Choose your mod loader from Forge, Fabric, Technic Launcher, etc. Click the toggle slider next to the mod loader listing to activate it, then choose to keep or delete your current server files or create a new instance for the modded server. Return to your control panel and start the server. From here, you can return to the JAR menu and select modpacks to install to your server, or download them from a third-party site and head to your file manager, where you can upload the mods into your mod folder manually.

Many server hosting sites automatically handle mod installations via the control panel (Image via BisectHosting)

Setting up a modded server using Forge

Download the Forge installation pack from its official download page. Make sure it matches the version of Minecraft you'd like to run and the one your players will be using as well. You should get a .jar file after the download process is complete. Run this file and install the Forge client to your desired file directory. Typically, you'll want to choose your root ".minecraft" folder, which contains all the necessary files to run the game. Proceed and allow the installation wizard to complete. Reopen the .jar file for Forge installation, but this time select "Install Server" and pick the same directory you installed Forge in via Step 2. Let the installation wizard finish once again. Open EULA.txt and change the "False" within the text file to "True" before saving and exiting. Head to the directory you installed the Forge server and run the "forge_universal.jar" file to generate the needed files and folders to run the server. You should now receive a "Minecraft server" window confirming that your new server is running. Lastly, it's time to add mods. Head to a mod site like CurseForge or Modrinth and download any mod you'd like that matches your server's game version. You should receive a .jar file as a result. Simply cut/copy/paste/move this .jar file to your server directory and place it in the mods folder. The server will run the mod the next time you start it.

How much does it cost to host a modded Minecraft server?

A modded server's price tends to depend on its resources (Image via Mojang)

With so many modded Minecraft server hosts out there, one has to wonder how much starting a server costs. Put plainly, this price tag depends on how many players will be joining the server and how much RAM is needed to ensure that the server can accommodate players while also running mods and plugins.

The more moving parts in a given server, the more RAM it's going to need, and this can balloon as more players join and the server's community grows. Regardless, many server hosting servers, like ScalaCube, for instance, offer completely free hosting plans with 6GB of RAM included. However, the more RAM players need, the more they'll likely have to pay.

ScalaCube offers free server hosting with a sizable amount of RAM (Image via ScalaCube.com)

For most hosting services, plans tend to start out relatively cheap, with a price tag under $10 USD for a barebones server that will permit a handful of players. However, for massive servers that have hundreds or thousands of players connected to them, hosting services can ask for prices upwards of over $200. It all depends on what an admin needs to run things efficiently.

Fans simply wanting to enjoy the game with a few friends should be able to do just fine with a smaller server that costs $20 USD at most. However, the more players, mods, and plugins are needed, one will have to pony up some extra cash to get more RAM. The alternative is to self-host a modded server, but this option is reliant on how beefy a player's machine is via its onboard RAM and CPU.