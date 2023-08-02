Minecraft mods are diverse and incredibly plentiful. This is exactly why many players opt to use modpacks. As the name suggests, modpacks are collections of mods that are all installed at once on a player's game client, creating entirely new experiences. Even better, many of the best modpacks are perfect for multiplayer gameplay with friends.

Regardless of whether a group of Minecraft fans is searching for a vanilla-styled modpack or one that adds RPG features, there are many options available for the Trails & Tales update.

If Minecraft fans are looking for modpacks that are sure to offer a great time when playing with friends, there are more than a few options worth noting.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft modpacks for version 1.20+ that are perfect for playing with friends

1) More Dungeons

More Dungeons combines excellent mods surrounding structures to explore (Image via Lupiiin_/CurseForge)

While exploring the world of Minecraft can be fun with friends in vanilla, the More Dungeons modpack ratchets up the challenge and rewards. It introduces all-new in-game structures to explore, complete with objectives, challenges, and rewards that make them feel like a natural part of game progression.

Regardless of whether players are exploring the Overworld, the Nether, or the End, utilizing More Dungeons will provide more locations to uncover, battle through, and loot. Furthermore, checking out new structures is much more rewarding with a few friends in tow.

2) All the Mods 9

For a truly transformative Minecraft experience with friends, All the Mods 9 is incredibly difficult to beat. This lone modpack adds the same amenities that fans can expect from other big-name modpacks but also mixes in features from more obscure mod collections that players may not be familiar with.

From mods for building and decoration to those concerning exploration, questing, and crafting, there's a massive amount of content to enjoy in All the Mods 9.

3) Medieval MC

Medieval themes and builds have been some of the most beloved focal points in the Minecraft community. What player hasn't built a castle or a medieval village in their world at some point? Medieval MC ratchets the feeling of the Middle Ages to the maximum with hundreds of mods to create a realistic yet entertaining medieval gameplay experience.

In Medieval MC, players can manage their hunger and thirst needs, teleport across the realm with the Waystones mod, battle deadly bosses set on destroying the relaxing medieval world, and just about everything in between.

4) Origin SMP Modpack

The Origins SMP server is one of the most popular in recent memory when it comes to bringing together entertaining Minecraft content creators. Now, with the Origins Modpack, players can utilize the very same mods seen on the beloved SMP server.

From the beginning, players can select their in-game origin to augment their skills and abilities. Even better, fans can select a class that best fits their desired skill set and combat capabilities.

5) Better MC

The developers of Better MC often use the tagline "Don't play vanilla, play this!" to help generate popularity for the modpack. For all intents and purposes, it's tough to argue that point, as this modpack takes the best aspects of what vanilla Minecraft does well and supercharges them.

The world generation is completely overhauled, hundreds of new dungeons and structures are implemented, and fans can even ride dragons! These are just a few parts of what makes Better MC an incredible experience to enjoy in a group.

6) Another RPG Pack

Another RPG Pack offers much more Minecraft enjoyment than its title might indicate (Image via TenyKotowsky/Modrinth)

Although Another RPG Pack may not be the catchiest name for a modpack, this offering is undoubtedly one of the better options for multiplayer gameplay. Through a selection of over 120 mods, players can convert the world's most beloved sandbox game into a tried-and-true roleplaying title.

Players can build their skills, enjoy a revitalized combat system, and collect plenty of new loot items to augment their stats and skills. Furthermore, they have entirely new locales to explore, like new dungeons and structures, as well as the Sculk Dimension that can be entered from ancient city portals.

7) Old School Minecraft

Old School Minecraft transports fans back into the days of the game's yesteryear (Image via Minix/Modrinth)

Minecraft Classic allows fans to experience the game's alpha days with friends, but it can be a bit lacking when it comes to content. This modpack converts the title into its traditional appearance during its alpha and beta stages but keeps the features and gameplay additions relating to the 1.20 Trails & Tales update.

This modpack offers a fun and compelling way to play Minecraft as if it were 2010 again, but keeping all of the bells and whistles made popular since the game's official release.

8) Valhesia: Plasma

Valhesia: Plasma revitalizes Minecraft's visuals without altering gameplay (Image via Khytwel/Modrinth)

If a few friends simply want to enjoy the base game with improved visuals, Valhesia: Plasma may be the right modpack for the job. Complete with plenty of shaders, performance optimizations, and quality-of-life improvements, this iteration of Valhesia keeps the vanilla game intact while still making it feel fresh.

Fans playing together won't need to expect any major content additions, simply a vanilla game world given a new face.

9) Quantum Freedom

Quantum Freedom allows players to build, create, and automate all the way into space (Image via Waddon1/Modrinth)

If players want to group up and create contraptions until they reach the stars, Quantum Freedom is a great modpack to do so. Fans can work together to harness the forces of nature by creating various machines for automation, resource gathering, and processing. However, that's just the beginning.

By adding a collection of space mods, Quantum Freedom allows friends to band together and create vessels capable of rocketing into space to explore what lies beyond the confines of the Minecraft world.

10) ReCraft+

ReCraft+ provides a very unique take on vanilla gameplay (Image via Wiktormalyska/Modrinth)

Somewhat similar to Valhesia: Plamsa, ReCraft+ is a modpack that aims to enhance vanilla gameplay for players. However, it accomplishes this in a different way, combining both visual and performance improvements with atmospheric enhancements to make the game world feel more alive.

From falling leaves and ambient sound effects to new pet textures and an in-game music player, ReCraft+ has a ton to offer friends enjoying the sandbox game together.