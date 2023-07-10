How to build in Minecraft Classic on browser

Minecraft Classic is a free and accessible way for players to build when they don't necessarily have the means or willingness to open the game's Java or Bedrock Editions. The classic iteration of the game uses one of the early alpha builds, complete with a few blocks and auto-generating worlds that allow you to create projects like you would in Creative Mode.

Since this version of Minecraft hearkens back to the alpha days, you don't have a lot of options when it comes to block choices. However, you can still create plenty of great builds with enough time and dedication.

Although Classic is somewhat similar to Creative Mode, it operates differently where features are concerned. So how can you build within this version of the game?

How to play Minecraft Classic and build within the world

After heading to Classic.Minecraft.net, you can set your player name and share a URL if you'd like to allow your friends to join your world via a web browser. Once in the game, you can roam randomly-generated worlds and have access to 32 different block types.

By default, you have two different operating modes in Minecraft Classic: Block removal and block placement. Block removal is active by default, allowing you to left-click to destroy blocks in the environment. Meanwhile, block placement lets you set blocks in the environment to build your creations.

How to build in Minecraft Classic:

After entering your world, you'll be in block removal mode. Highlight any blocks you wish to get rid of and left-click them to break them instantaneously. Use your mouse wheel to select a block on your toolbar. Alternatively, you can press the B key to open Build Mode and select the blocks you'd like to place in your current hotbar slot. When you're ready to start placing blocks, right-click your mouse to enter block placement. You'll notice a transparent version of the block currently selected in your hotbar. You can left-click to place your currently chosen block or right-click to go back into block removal. In addition to placing and removing blocks, you can still jump by pressing the space bar by default. Since there is no fall damage in Minecraft Classic, you can climb placed blocks to build taller structures. Another helpful feature in Classic is the save/load location function. By pressing the Enter key by default, you can save your current location and teleport back to it as needed by pressing the R key. This is particularly helpful if you fall while building or end up in an unexpected location.

As previously noted, this classic version is fairly limited in terms of block choice and gameplay elements, but it can be a nice way to pass the time while reliving the game's earliest moments. You will likely be surprised at all the creations you can build even with the limited alpha engine of the game.

Remember that although this classic version operates similarly to Creative Mode, you can't fly. However, you also don't take damage or have any health to worry about (like you would in Survival Mode) since Minecraft Classic is primarily about building.

