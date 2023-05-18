How to invite friends to Minecraft singleplayer without opening to LAN

When enjoying a Minecraft world in singleplayer, it's possible to invite friends to make it multiplayer. However, the Java and Bedrock editions of the game differ in the way this is accomplished. Bedrock uses Xbox Live to invite friends, and Java requires players to be on the same Local Area Network (LAN) that the world is opened up to.

Thanks to a great Minecraft: Java Edition mod known as Essential, players don't have to worry about connecting their friends to the same network to enjoy multiplayer on a traditionally singleplayer world. The mod also adds cosmetics for players to equip to their avatar, a screenshot manager, and a handy friends list for communication.

If Minecraft fans want to invite their friends to their world without using the "open to LAN" function, Essential makes the process easy.

Steps to invite friends to your Minecraft world using the Essential mod

Minecraft's Essential mod is particularly interesting among its counterparts, as it doesn't require a mod loader like Forge, Fabric, or CurseForge to operate. However, if fans do use a loader for their modding needs, Essential has versions for them.

For the sake of simplicity, it's worth covering the basic way to install Essential via the Windows and MacOS installer, adding friends, and inviting them to a singleplayer world. The entire process only takes a few moments and should make the ability to play any world in multiplayer without a server incredibly straightforward.

Here's how to install and invite friends to a Minecraft world with the Essential mod:

Head to the URL https://essential.gg/download and click on the link to install either the Windows or Mac installer, depending on which operating system you're using. Run the downloaded installer. You'll be met with the option to create a new launcher profile or to add the mod to an existing one. For the sake of avoiding any mod conflicts, create a new profile for your launcher. On the next screen of the installer, enter a name for your new profile. Select the version of Minecraft that's being played and the mod loader you'd like to implement in the profile. Choose the launcher you use to run Java Edition. For the sake of this installation, select the official game launcher and use version 1.19.4 of the game and the Fabric mod loader. Keep in mind that you won't need to download Fabric the conventional way to use Essential, as the mod will implement the necessary assets on its own. Once you have your profile set, click on "Create." After a download process which should only take a few seconds with a stable internet connection, the profile will be added to your launcher. Click the "Launch" button to open the official game launcher. In the Minecraft Launcher, select Java Edition from the game list to the left. Then, next to the green install/play button, click the icon that typically reads "Latest Release" and select your Essential Fabric profile. It may be active by default as well. If so, you can simply click the play button and open the game. After another quick installation process, Java Edition should open to the main menu. You may be prompted to set accessibility settings, but otherwise, you can simply click on "Continue." Create a new world as you would normally in Minecraft. Open your pause menu and select "Host World" to the right, then accept the terms of service. Return to the pause menu and select "Social" before navigating to the Friends tab. Click on the plus symbol button in the top-right corner of the window and enter the usernames of your friends. Keep in mind that your friends will also need to have the Essential mod installed. Back at the pause menu, click the invite button and set the parameters of your world, select next, then choose the friends you'd like to invite and press "Done." Your friends will receive an invite to your Minecraft world and can enter at their leisure. Afterward, simply enjoy the multiplayer experience together!

That's all there is to it! As long as Minecraft fans all have the Essential mod installed, they'll be able to host worlds on their own IP addresses and play together without the need for any kind of server or opening the world to their Local Area Network.

Keep in mind that since players will be hosting the game on their own IP address, their own network connection will dictate the connection quality, and their IP address will also appear in network logs. Players should be aware of this for the sake of their connection and their internet security.

Poll : 0 votes