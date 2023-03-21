Which edition of Minecraft is best for you?

Minecraft has evolved well beyond its early Java-based roots and now encapsulates many editions of the game. Each edition offers something unique, and there are marked differences between the iterations of the game.

But which edition of Minecraft is right for a certain player? It all comes down to preference. Many fans prefer the original Java Edition, but Bedrock Edition also has its upsides. There are other versions like Education Edition and Pi Edition to consider, depending on what a player desires from their gameplay.

If budding Minecraft fans are looking for the right edition of the game for them, it's worth analyzing the editions that are currently in active development. This way, the upsides and downsides of each version can be put into better focus.

The pros and cons of each currently-developed Minecraft edition

Java Edition

Java Edition is the iteration of Minecraft that started it all. It is the cradle where the rest of the game's editions would eventually be born.

In addition to the original vanilla gameplay that it offers, players can use the .jar files provided by Mojang in Java Edition to host their own servers on their hardware without the need for any hosting sites.

Furthermore, Java Edition is highly compatible with a wide range of mods, texture packs, and resource packs, even if it doesn't have access to the Minecraft Marketplace like Bedrock Edition. However, the absence of microtransactions is likely an upside for Java fans.

Pros

Offers the original Minecraft experience while still being updated regularly like other editions.

Tends to receive updates and betas before other editions.

Compatible with thousands of different mods, resource packs, skins, textures, and shaders.

Can be played on many different PC platforms as it runs on the Java Platform Binary.

Cons

Exclusive to PC if played legally, though some third-party emulators allow for Java to be played on other devices.

Possesses no cross-platform play with Bedrock Edition, though some multiplayer servers accommodate both editions.

No access to the Minecraft Marketplace, keeping Java players from accessing some of the sponsored crossovers such as the Sonic the Hedgehog or Avatar: The Last Airbender releases.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Arguably the most visible edition of Minecraft currently available, Bedrock Edition was introduced in 2011 and has become one of the most prominent versions of the game.

Bedrock Edition is made with its own codebase separate from Java. This codebase is compatible with several different forms of hardware.

If players are enjoying Minecraft on consoles or mobile, they're likely already playing Bedrock Edition. Meanwhile, fans of Bedrock can also access it on the Windows 10 Edition on PC.

Pros

Playable on many different platforms including current-gen consoles, Android and iOS mobile devices, and Windows PCs.

Offers free and paid content, including crossovers, via the Minecraft Marketplace.

All platforms running Bedrock Edition can play with each other.

Multiplayer is made easier using Xbox Live. Players can play together in multiplayer without the need to create or join a server.

Access to emotes and the dressing room to create custom skins and characters without needing to download skin files from third-party sites.

World seeds tend to generate differently, resulting in more structures close to spawn on average.

Better player animations when climbing, swimming, and more compared to Java.

Cons

The presence of the marketplace means players tend to have to pay for content via microtransactions.

Without using third-party programs, access to some custom skins, maps, add-ons, and shaders is limited, as players are expected to use the marketplace.

Bedrock Edition betas via Minecraft Preview tend to lag behind Java Edition.

Multi-platform nature of Bedrock can lead to bugs on certain devices that aren't present elsewhere.

The Wither boss is more difficult to defeat compared to Java Edition.

The use of a Microsoft account to play multiplayer can be difficult to circumvent.

Minecraft: Education Edition

A special iteration of Bedrock Edition intended for a classroom setting, Minecraft: Education Edition comes with a host of features that aren't accessible elsewhere.

This iteration of the game has many tools for educators to interact with their students virtually and teach them about STEM topics like programming and chemistry. Some of these features can technically be accessed in Bedrock Edition, but they're not fully operational in the same way that they are in Education Edition.

Unfortunately, due to Education Edition's intent to be used as a learning aid, obtaining a legal copy is difficult without the right credentials.

Pros

Offers gameplay and crafting recipes that can't be found in other editions, including chemistry and the ability to program an agent mob using accompanying software.

Allows educators to manage their classroom directly thanks to the tools provided, which helps teachers and after-school faculty to set necessary boundaries.

Multiple paid licensing options, depending on what an instructor or educational system needs.

Access to the majority of the features found in Bedrock Edition.

Offers free lesson plans that can be downloaded by instructors including Frozen Planet and Artemis: Return to the Moon, which reflect real-world topics centered on science and nature.

Cons

Currently only available on PCs and mobile devices.

Difficult to access legally without licensing it through an attributed institution of learning or dedicated after-school group.

Doesn't receive regular updates in the way that Java and Bedrock Editions do.

China Edition

A specialized version of Java and Bedrock Edition for players in mainland China, Minecraft: China Edition offers different features compared to its western counterparts.

However, there are more than a few hurdles when it comes to accessing this edition of the game outside of China. It possesses several additional safeguards and limitations compared to other versions of Java and Bedrock.

Pros

Completely free to play, and can be played on any platforms that accommodate Java and Bedrock Edition.

Offers new features and mobs not found in other editions including Three Kingdoms Chibi Mode and Chaos Mode.

Cloud-based save storage on the Java version of China Edition.

Possesses its own built-in friend system independent of Xbox Live.

Server rentals are available via the game launcher.

Patch system allows players to download custom content, some of which is free.

Cons

The only base language available is Simplified Chinese.

Requires a Chinese citizen ID to obtain legally.

China Edition will attempt to verify the user's location to prohibit foreign users.

In-game text chat and objects that involve custom text entries are heavily censored.

Servers are shut down if they reach their storage capacity.

No achievements are available on the Bedrock component.

Pi Edition

Built for lovers of programming and tinkering, Minecraft: Pi Edition is a revised version of the now-defunct Pocket Edition that works with Raspberry Pi microcomputers.

This iteration of the game is compatible with multiple programming languages, all of which can be run by the Raspberry Pi. Furthermore, this edition was created with the intent of helping novice programmers learn their craft, so many features that players expect from other editions likely won't be available in Pi Edition.

While still accessible on Raspberry Pi, this version of the game is no longer receiving updates.

Pros

Compatible with multiple programming languages. Doesn't rely on Java or the Bedrock codebase.

Playable on Raspberry Pi without much setup being required.

Offers nostalgic gameplay dating back to the old days of the obsoleted Minecraft: Pocket Edition.

Raspberry Pi compatibility means this version of the game is compact and easy to transport much like mobile versions.

Cons

Though it's technically still "supported" since it comes as a standard issue with Raspberry Pi, it is no longer receiving content updates.

Not available on any other platforms.

Setting up, while easy for programmers of different skill levels, is difficult for laymen.

UI and features are limited compared to other current versions of the game.

Which Minecraft Edition is right for players?

For the wide swath of Minecraft fans around the world, the choice of edition really comes down to Java vs Bedrock. Fortunately, players no longer have to worry about buying them separately, as they come in a purchasable bundle on PC, while Bedrock is still available on consoles and mobile.

The best advice would be for players to dive into Java and Bedrock, to begin with, and see what fits their tastes best.

Minecraft players may argue as to which edition is superior. However, both iterations have their upsides and committed fanbases, and players shouldn't feel ashamed of enjoying whichever edition they prefer.

