How to dye leather armor in Minecraft Education Edition

Customizing your world and character are some of the most exciting aspects of Minecraft Education Edition. With so many different colored blocks, skins, and textures to choose from, you can make up almost any world you can dream of.

Besides building the world to your liking in the game, you can also dye your leather armor to match your own tastes. With 16 different colors to choose from, standing out from your friends and classmates can be easy to do when you wear your favorite color.

Getting started on your leather dying journey in Minecraft Education Edition

The first step towards getting some leather armor to dye will be harvesting the materials required to craft the leather and the dye you want to use. To get started, you will need to first make a crafting table where you can create your armor. This can be made using four wood planks.

After making the crafting table, take leather (which is harvested from cows), and place it into the crafting table, depending on the type of armor you wish to craft. To craft a full set of leather armor, you will need 24 pieces of leather.

Find the perfect color for your leather armor

Next, you will need to craft a dye in the color that you wish to make your armor. The colors of dye are crafted by using the following items:

Primary Dyes in Minecraft:

Black Dye: Ink Sac or Wither Rose

Blue Dye: Lapis Lazuli or Cornflower

Brown Dye: Cocoa Beans

Green Dye: Cactus

Red Dye: Poppy, Rose Bush, Red Tulip, or Beetroot

White Dye: Bone Meal or Lily of the Valley

Yellow Dye: Dandelion or Sunflower

Quasi-Primary Dyes in Minecraft:

Light Blue Dye: Blue Orchid

Light Gray Dye: Azure Bluet, Oxeye Daisy, or White Tulip

Lime Dye: Sea Pickle

Magenta Dye: Lilac or Allium

Orange Dye: Orange Tulip

Pink Dye: Peony or Pink Tulip

Dying the armor in the cauldron in Minecraft Education Edition

After creating your armor set and picking your favorite color, the last step is setting up a cauldron to begin the dying process. To make a cauldron, you will need seven iron ingots. You will have to place three iron ingots on either side of the crafting table and one in the middle of the bottom row.

After crafting the cauldron, place it, and use a bucket of water to fill it up with water. If done correctly, you will see the water appear inside the cauldron.

Now, take the color of dye you wish to use for your armor and place it on your toolbar. Select it so that your character is holding it in their hand, approach the cauldron, and interact with it. After doing so, the water will turn to the color of the dye you have chosen.

Next, place the armor piece you wish to dye into your hand, approach the cauldron, and interact with it. Your piece of armor should now be dyed, and you can go about the world of Minecraft Education Edition in style.

