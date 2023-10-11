Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 guide for Bedrock Edition 

The Mob Vote 2023 has been announced, and it is one of the most anticipated events for Minecraft. Mojang has declared three amazing mobs as candidates, and one of them will be declared the winner and featured in the next game update. While the developer has ensured efficient accessibility for everyone to vote, players of the Bedrock edition can cherish this in an alternate setting.

Let us delve deeper into the Mob Vote 2023 that pertains to the Bedrock edition of Minecraft.

Everything you need to know about Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 for Bedrock Edition

How to vote in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft

Once the voting becomes active, the Bedrock edition will feature a server with an immersive and exciting way of voting through the game. Launch the Bedrock edition using your phone, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC. As you access the main screen, a Mob Vote tab will emerge on the left.

When you tap on it, you will get another prompt where you can select the option to Play and Vote. This will take you to the custom server, where you will see tinies distributed across the world. These will provide information on each mob so you can choose easily.

The center of this world will feature a small location where you vote for the mob by triggering the lever adjacent to their name. You can also modify the vote by flicking the lever again. The map also offers several locations and activities like parkour and arenas to discover and cherish.

Mob Vote 2023: Candidates, Timings, Date, Results and more

Mojang has declared all three candidates that will participate in Mob Vote 2023. The three candidates are the crab, the armadillo, and the penguin. Each mob brings its unique characteristics and usefulness with it.

The Mob Vote is set to take place on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 1 pm EDT. The voting will remain active for 48 hours and 15 minutes. While voting on the Bedrock edition remains the most immersive way of doing it, players can also vote via the official website and the Launcher.

Expand Tweet

The vote results will be declared during the Live Event, scheduled for Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 1:15 pm EDT. The winning candidate will be showcased via a short video within the live stream. The event will also unveil dozens of other content that one can expect in the subsequent updates in Minecraft.

The Mob Vote 2023 has garnered its share of attention and excitement en route to the Minecraft Live event. Voting via the Bedrock edition server is an immersive way of showcasing love and attention to the Mob candidates. While all three are strong competitors, only time and the Live event will tell who triumphs.