What does each Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 candidate do?

Since Mojang has now revealed all three Minecraft Live 2023 Mob Vote candidates, players can get to know these entities and learn about what each of them will do if they get added to the game with its next major update. This will allow them to vote for their desired mob when the voting window opens on October 13.

Here is everything to know about the three Mob Vote candidates: crab, armadillo, and penguin.

Everything to know about crabs, armadillos, and penguins in Minecraft

Crabs and their features

In the first Minecraft Mob Vote introduction video, Tiny Vu (Mojang's main presenter) spoke about crabs. These cute animals will spawn in mangrove swamp biomes and will be found hiding around vines on the trees. By the looks of things, it is speculated that they will be passive in nature and will also be able to climb blocks vertically, like spiders.

These mobs' main feature is their claws. Moreover, if crabs are added to the game, players will be able to obtain them in some way and then use them as tools to place blocks much farther than usual. These mobs can be brilliant for those who love to build in Minecraft and want to easily place blocks while staying put for longer.

Armadillos and their features

In the second Minecraft Mob Vote introduction video, Tiny Jens (Mojang's senior developer) discovered armadillos and explained everything about them. These cute and shy mobs will be found in warm biomes like Savanna and will essentially look like brown blocks when found. When players approach them, these entities will come out of their shells and be startled to see gamers near them.

Armadillos' main feature is that their shells can be obtained by fans and used to craft armor for wolves. Many players are extremely excited about this since wolf armor was something they had been wanting in the vanilla version of Minecraft for quite some time. The new armor will allow them to protect their favorite pets from all kinds of danger.

Penguins and their features

In the third and final Minecraft Mob Vote video, Tiny Agnes (game director at Mojang) introduced penguins to the playerbase. These mobs are brilliant swimmers but can be clumsy while walking on land. They will be found near stony shore biomes.

Penguins' main feature is that they allow boats to move much faster in the water. This is similar to Dolphin's grace but will essentially apply to watercraft rather than players. Though that's their main feature, fans should be able to see a cute baby penguin in the video as well, hinting that you might be able to breed and even possibly tame these entities in some way.