3 best Minecraft GTA servers and how to play them

While Grand Theft Auto is a hugely popular video game franchise in its own right, Grant Theft Auto (GTA) Minecraft servers are also incredibly popular.

On GTA Minecraft servers, players can roleplay similarly to GTA games with the ability to use guns, steal cars, purchase properties, complete missions, and much more.

Top Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Minecraft servers that deserve to be played

3) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is an excellent GTA server with a booming economy (Image via Purple Prison)

Up first is Purple Prison, a great Minecraft prison and GTA server hybrid with many unique features. For starters, this server is GTA with the map inside a prison. No real GTA game has this setting, but it works very well on this server.

But perhaps the most special feature of Purple Prison is the black market player-based economy. Players are free to open their shops inside the underground economy, buying and selling whatever they can get their hands on for a profit.

All in all, Purple Prison is a great option. It's also hugely popular, with thousands of players online at peak times of the day and an active Discord community of over 65,000 members to chat to.

2) Chaotic GTA

IP Address: chaoticgta.serv.nu

Chaotic GTA is another excellent choice (Image via Chaotic GTA)

For those looking for a 1.8-style PvP GTA server, Chaotic GTA may be a perfect choice. This version 1.8 server has all the modern features of any GTA, including guns, crates, gangs, looting, and much more.

While the GTA mode on this server is the primary offering, should players get bored of it, there are plenty of other things to try out on this network. There are entirely different game modes to try out, including Factions, KitPvP, PvE, and even Towny mode.

1) GrandTheftMinecart

IP Address: mp.gtm.network

Last but certainly not least is GrandTheftMinecart, one of the most recognizable GTA servers ever to be created. There are tons of things to do on this server in terms of content. Activities range from using 35 unique custom weapons, driving custom vehicles like cars and tanks, and buying up luxury properties such as mansions and penthouses.

Upon joining the GrandTheftMinecart server, players will find themselves spawned inside one of three custom maps: MineSantos, Sanktburg, or New Mineport. These maps have been meticulously crafted uniquely for use on the GrandTheftMinecart network, creating a quality gameplay experience that's hard to beat.

What to do on GTA Minecraft servers?

On GTA servers, gamers typically spawn inside a vast open-world map with little to their name, similar to the classic GTA games. It is up to the players to grind their way to riches via various criminal enterprises.

GTA servers are great fun with friends (Image via MC GTM)

There are plenty of things to do on GTA servers, such as intricate story-based missions to complete and various activities and side missions to take part in. Should that sound somewhat boring, players can also purchase property, fancy cars, helicopters, planes, and even kitted out mega-yachts.

GTA Minecraft servers tips and tricks

It goes without saying that players should be mindful of who to trust when playing on a GTA server. The land of GTA online is known to be unforgiving, and the same can be said for the Minecraft rendition.

Furthermore, it's also a good idea to play with a friend whenever possible. This makes things more enjoyable, but it also speeds up the grind, making missions much easier, especially during the early process.

In terms of making fast money, this will vary per server. Some servers have custom features that even the official GTA online game does not have, such as events, PvP wagers, etc.

Many GTA servers also have an in-game stock market, just like GTA Online. It's quite easy to amass riches by betting wisely on the fictional GTA stock market, so this could be another good choice for anyone who gets rich fast.

