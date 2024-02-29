3 best Minecraft One Chunk servers

The legendary game Minecraft has enthralled millions of gamers worldwide with its seemingly endless creative potential. The ability to collaborate on builds in multiplayer servers with other players is one of the best parts of Minecraft. Survival is one of the main game modes, with tons of unique spinoffs available through multiplayer servers.

One extremely popular survival game mode is the One Chunk game, where you are only able to access a 16x16 chunk and survive solely on that. The top three Minecraft one-chunk servers that provide distinctive and thrilling gameplay experiences will be discussed in this post.

Minecraft One Chunk servers offer exciting survival moments

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a great server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a well-known one-chunk server that has grown in popularity among the Minecraft community. The server distinguishes itself from the competition with the wide range of functionality and customization options it provides. MoxMC offers a friendly and devoted user population that makes it a great place for newcomers.

The centerpiece of the server is its distinctive prison gameplay, which has users begin in a modest one-chunk prison and advance through progressively higher grades. Players can access additional regions and benefits as they advance, improving the gaming experience.

Anyone looking for a One Chunk server that has a dedicated developer team constantly adding new features to the server should check out MoxMC. The community is always ready to offer help and feedback. The server also guarantees that there is something for everyone by providing a variety of additional game types, such as factions and skyblock.

2) OneBlock MC

IP Address: oc.oneblockmc.com

OneBlock MC is a popular server (Image via Mojang)

OneBlock MC is a great option for gamers looking for a unique challenge. By restricting players to a single chunk and testing their ability to survive and prosper there, this server puts an exciting spin on the classic Minecraft survival mode. You start with a little chunk where you gather resources and finish objectives. Progression unlocks new materials, objects, and difficulties.

OneBlock MC is also a well-known Lifesteal, Skyblock, and Minecraft SMP server, and it adds a ton of unique features to these popular game modes. If you've been looking for an online community to join, this server has tons of extremely fun individuals actively playing every day. You'll be sure to have a truly magical experience on OneBlockMC if you choose to join.

3) OneChunk

IP Address: onechunk.online

OneChunk is an amazing server (Image via Mojang)

On the OneChunk server, players are given their own one chunk world where they can fully develop, create, and express their ideas, providing a very immersive experience.

With customization possibilities and useful tools at their disposal, gamers can turn their chunk into a work of art. Additionally, the server promotes cooperation by enabling users to work together with friends or other users to construct more extensive projects that span several sections. Because OneChunk fosters a sense of community and camaraderie among players, it's a great option for those who like building both alone and with others.

OneChunk is a server completely dedicated to this game mode, so it doesn't have as many players as many of the other servers offering One Chunk. However, this makes it an extremely competitive atmosphere, with everyone striving to be the best.