3 best Minecraft Servers with Herobrine

Minecraft has a huge running legend about a character called Herobrine who has been around since the early days of the game, and it's still going strong. Herobrine was a mysterious character that appeared to look like Steve but with white glowing eyes.

These days, there are many servers out there where people play together while looking for signs of Herobrine—or just brag about how scared they were when they saw him! This article features a list of the top three Herobrine servers in Minecraft right now.

The best Minecraft servers that feature the spooky Herobrine

3) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.org

In the world of Minecraft, there are thousands of servers to choose from. While many don't live up to expectations, PurplePrison is a popular choice that has been around for years and continues to grow.

PurplePrison is a prison server with quite a few features: PvP, minigames, gambling, amongst many other impactful mods. The community ranges from skilled players who want something challenging, to new players looking for guidance into the game's various mechanics. So whether you're just getting started or have been playing since its beta, this server has something for you!

You might be wondering, where does Herobrine come into this? Well, this server has been around since the early stages of Minecraft and has seen its fair share of horror. A multitude of players all the way up through 2022 have reported sightings of a weird creature that looks like Steve but disappears before they can look closely and oddly enough, there seems to be tons of cursed activities happening on this server.

These cursed activities comprise of things like players randomly seeing tons of crazy text and images on their screen, or even just the server seeming to turn to night time for a mere second before it changes right back to day. These things sound quite crazy, but would be even more insane if you experienced it yourself in-game!

2) DarksCorner

IP address: play.darkscorner.net

The server DarksCorner is a huge Minecraft server made by the extremely popular YouTuber Dark Corners who has nearly 3 million subscribers. The YouTuber gained a lot of popularity years ago for making documentary-type videos about all the Herobrine sightings in Minecraft. These videos have received tens of millions of views and he's known to be among the most credible sources on this subject.

DarksCorner is one of the best Minecraft servers with Herobrine for a number of reasons. For starters, it has a large player base and a dedicated staff that works hard to make sure everything is running smoothly. The server has several game modes to choose from, including Survival, Creative and One Block, which are some of the most popular.

It also has a variety of plugins that improve your gameplay experience and help you get around more easily. Finally, DarksCorner has strong anti-griefing measures in place so that no one can mess up your build or steal your items without permission.

A crazy amount of unbelievable events have been witnessed on this server, with proof all over YouTube. Herobrine is one of the least crazy things that has been seen on this server, with some people having claimed to have witnessed Slenderman as well. You might think the player was just seeing an enderman, but you will be able to find pictures of what people have seen online and it can be really peculiar. Join the server now and you might be able to see this stuff for yourself.

1) Herobrine

IP address: herobrine.org

This is the #1 herobrine server (Image via Mojang)

This server is just called Herobrine, and it's a great server to play, with a lot of cool people and events on it. The lobby map is huge too—you can explore it as much as you want, with tons of parkour opportunities and cool builds featuring Herobrine.

Herobrine is a Minecraft minigame server that has been around for a long time. It is one of the largest servers, constantly averaging over 1000 players, with game modes such as survival, skyblock, factions, and even bed wars. This is one of the biggest bed wars servers, following right behind Hypixel in terms of content and how fun the game is.

This is an extremely old server, created based around the myth of herobrine and was structured into a really great server for all players. If you're someone who plays the cracked version of Minecraft, you can compete here, which is something not many servers will allow.

Minecraft Herobrine server tips and tricks

1)

You have to be careful on these servers, although Herobrine has not been confirmed to exist, it's still a very scary creature. These servers should allow you to play without any issues, and Herobrine will not be able to follow you.

2)

Whoever you decide to put your trust in can turn around and stab you in the back. So be sure that you have absolute trust in the people you decide to befriend, or bring your own friends in to play with.

3)

If you don't have Minecraft and are looking to get it for servers like this, look up these servers online and you'll find tons of videos. If you like the servers after checking all of the reviews and videos, maybe it's time to get yourself a copy of the game.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far