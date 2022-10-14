3 best Minecraft servers with plugins

There are many Minecraft servers out there, and it can be hard for players to find one that suits their needs.

Many developers use plugins to build code and plug it into their servers. Plugins are more constrained in what they can achieve because, unlike mods, they do not alter the game itself.

This list highlights three of the best Minecraft servers with plugins.

Wynncraft and 2 other Minecraft servers with plugins that players should check out

1) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is a server with tons of fun plugins (Image via Mojang)

PurplePrison is a Minecraft prison server with a twist. It has been around since 2014, and over one million players have joined it.

PurplePrison is an OP prison server with a ton of features based on normal Minecraft, so it doesn't take away too much from the original game.

Players start as a "New Inmate." They have to rank up and dominate the prison. They can accomplish this by using features such as the server’s black market and a huge Discord server boasting over 70,000 members to trade information and items with.

PurplePrison has a ton of amazing plugins that add features like the ability to gamble with other players via a coinflip system. Players can also go to the plot world on the server with the command "plot auto" and make their own builds.

Another huge feature of the server is its PvP, which focuses on the normal 1.8 combat system. The best weapon is an item called an Omega Axe, which has 85 Sharpness.

Players are constantly fighting on this server. With the ability to form gangs, they can even start gang wars.

2) Wynncraft

IP address: play.wynncraft.com

Wynncraft has some of the most interesting plugins (Image via Mojang)

If players are looking for a Minecraft server that has just about every plugin in the book, they should look no further than Wynncraft. This server has an RPG twist to it and is designed to be more of a custom server than anything else. Its community is very nice and welcoming, so if a player's application is accepted, they won’t have much trouble fitting in.

Wynncraft encourages players to explore the vast lands, cities, and oceans while slaying monsters to level up and collect experience. A player's character can use armor, weapons, and accessories after leveling up.

Additionally, completing quests will increase experience, and each quest has a level requirement. Warrior, Archer, Mage, Shaman, and Assassin are the five playable classes available, each coming with its own weapons and quirks.

Wynncraft also just recently came out with a major rehaul called Wynncraft 2.0, which offers 350+ abilities, tons of new quests, dungeons, and even endgame raids. The server actively averages thousands of players, no matter what time it is.

3) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel offers the best plugins in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Hypixel is one of the best Minecraft servers with plugins. It has a huge community and a lot of different minigames. This server has been around for a long time and is still going strong.

Hypixel is the largest server in the world, averaging tens of thousands of players daily. It has so much funding due to how big it is, which means its developers make the best minigames around, with tons of unique features that are not seen anywhere else.

The Hypixel server has many different types of minigames, which is what it is primarily known for. These include:

Bed Wars

Survival Games

UHC

SkyBlock

SkyWars

Dropper

Hide and Seek

Football

Murder Mystery

SMP

TNT Run

Quakecraft

Paintball

Server tips and tricks

1) Plugins can add tons of new features and abilities. However, it can sometimes be hard to know the exact perimeter of what a plugin does. Players should always do their research. Information about most plugins is available online for easy access.

2) If players are looking to use plugins to make their own Minecraft server, tons of free plugins are available on websites like Curseforge and Spigotmc. For an in-depth tutorial on how to create a server, readers can click on this link.

3) When looking for a specific type of Minecraft server, players should use a website that offers a server list. MCIP List is one of the best websites in this regard. Readers can click here to be redirected to the website.

