3 best Minecraft superpowers servers

Superpowers add an extra layer of excitement and difficulty to the action within the wide realm of Minecraft servers. Some of these servers feature simple superpowers, such as invisibility and the ability to fly or teleport. Others allow their members to play as superheroes from the DC and Marvel universes. Out of all these servers, three stand out because of their distinctive gameplay mechanics.

This article takes a look at three of the best Minecraft superpowers servers right now.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft servers where you have superpowers

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is an incredible server that offers an extensive range of customizable abilities (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a leading Minecraft superpowers server renowned for offering a wide variety of enchantments that let users reach their maximum potential in the game. It provides players of all skill levels with an engaging and dynamic gameplay experience, thanks to its extensive range of customizable abilities, which include super strength, teleportation, and flying.

MoxMC is a great option for anyone looking to have fun with some supernatural skills in the game. Its vibrant community and friendly staff also guarantee a seamless and entertaining gameplay experience. If you're looking to just play an SMP Minecraft server or enjoy all of this in creative mode, both options are available.

MoxMC allows you to play as popular superheroes, such as Iron Man, Superman, Batman, Spiderman, and so much more. If you're a fan of the Marvel and DC universes, it's an amazing server to join.

2) The MegaCraft Network

IP Address: hub.megacrafting.com

The MegaCraft Network, one of the most established Minecraft online servers, has cemented its position as the preferred choice for those who want a competitive and well-balanced gameplay experience.

The MegaCraft Network has a lot to offer everyone, from casual players to die-hard fans, with a vast selection of powers and experiences. With its vibrant player population and committed staff, the server offers a friendly and entertaining atmosphere where players can learn and develop their powers, form new alliances, and go on amazing adventures.

The MegaCraft Network isn't explicitly about superpowers, but it's an element-bending Minecraft server that takes attributes from the popular TV series Avatar. If you're interested in the ability to control water, fire, earth, or air, this server offers it all.

3) OmniVS

IP Address: omnivs.mcnetwork.me

With its cutting-edge gaming mechanics and intense player verse player (PvP) combat, OmniVS elevates the idea of superpowers in Minecraft to new heights. The server offers a unique combination of custom skills, superpowers, and exciting combat scenarios, keeping players on the edge of their seats.

OmniVS offers users an ever-changing and thrilling environment in which to test their abilities and plan strategies using their superpowers. It does this through frequent updates, events, and a lively community.

OmniVS provides an interesting and captivating gaming experience for everyone, regardless of skill level, whether you're a seasoned player or a novice hoping to explore the world of superpowers.

The server is a crossover between the Marvel and DC Universe, allowing you to become almost any superhero you love. If you choose to become a villain instead of a superhero, you're able to rob banks, work as a hitman, and so much more.

OmniVS has complete storylines you can follow if you're a fan of that style of gameplay. If that doesn't stand out to you, you can simply do what you like.

