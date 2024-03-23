3 best Minecraft version 1.7 servers to play

Minecraft's limitless potential and inventive gameplay have enthralled millions of players worldwide. The ability to play on multiplayer servers, where one may interact with other players, discover new worlds, and engage in competition, is one of the main features that make this sandbox title so thrilling.

Minecraft 1.7 is an extremely old version of the game that many servers no longer support. However, tons of people still use it every day because it arguably offers the best PvP experience. Since you lose out on all the new content when you play on this version, its multiplayer servers are the only reason to use it.

Although Minecraft itself may not favor 1.7, the servers that do allow it still have hours of gameplay for you to indulge in.

This article lists three of the best Minecraft 1.7 servers that offer top-notch gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects opinions of the writer.

Minecraft servers that support the 1.7 version of the game

1) PurplePrison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is a Minecraft 1.7 server that offers gameplay in a prison-themed environment. It sticks out from the competition, thanks to its intriguing and distinctive features.

As soon as you join the server, you will be thrust into a difficult situation, where you must progress through multiple prison ranks. The objective is to get money, improve your equipment, and ultimately become the most powerful person in the virtual world.

The thoughtful advancement system and meticulous attention to detail make PurplePrison unique. The server offers a balanced economy, enabling users to make money from a variety of pursuits, like farming, mining, and event participation.

PurplePrison provides players of all skill levels with an entertaining multiplayer experience, bolstered by an active and welcoming community. This server also caters to players on the 1.7 version of the game, allowing them to participate in the fantastic PvP experience.

2) Minemen Club

IP Address: minemen.club

Minemen Club is an amazing Minecraft 1.7 server that you should definitely check out.

PvP fans will love Minemen Club, which is well-known for its focus on competitive gaming. The server offers a variety of game types, including survival games, as well as rated and practice PvP. Every option presents different difficulties and chances to pit your abilities against other players.

Minemen Club is always kept up to date, guaranteeing a lag-free and seamless experience. It's an exciting environment to demonstrate your PvP prowess in because the community is very vibrant and hosts many tournaments.

Minemen Club is known as the go-to server when you're looking to prove yourself in PvP. This is due to the server's amazing anti-cheat system that stops players from using any unfair means to win and the high skill level of those who frequently play the server.

3) CoralMC

IP Address: play.coralmc.it

CoralMC is a great server for players who like game modes like BedWars, KitPvP, Survival, SkyPrison, and more (Image via Mojang)

CoralMC is a Minecraft 1.7 server with tons of different game modes. Custom features and plugins that improve already well-known game modes make this server enjoyable.

For those who want a blend of exploration, fighting, and resource collecting, CoralMC offers BedWars, KitPvP, Survival, SkyPrison, and more. The server's pleasant and inviting community makes it great for players who want to take on exciting challenges with others.

CoralMC guarantees a dynamic experience that keeps you interested and amused. It gets frequent updates and has an active development staff. This server also supports the cracked version of Minecraft, making it truly available for everybody.