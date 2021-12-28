3 best Minecraft villager types

As of the Minecraft 1.14 update, several kinds of villagers were added to the game. These villagers have different traits, unique jobs and provide additional trade opportunities.

Although each villager type in Minecraft is well suited to unique circumstances, some can be classed as generally superior to others. This is because some villager types provide objectively rarer items in exchange for emeralds.

For those interested, this article will look at some of the best villager types in Minecraft. The villager types listed below are most likely to provide worthwhile trades to players.

Most profitable villager types for trading in Minecraft

3) Farmer Villager

Known for wearing a straw hat, the Farmer Villager is undoubtedly one of the most profitable ones to trade with. While not every trade this villager offers is lucrative, a few specific trades are highly worthwhile for Minecraft players.

More specifically, one of the most profitable trades that can be done with the Farmer Villager is providing around 20 wheat, carrots, potatoes, or beetroot in exchange for an emerald.

Although the required amount can sometimes be more than 20, this is not a big deal as it's possible to easily set up automatic farms to generate infinite carrots, wheat, and so forth in Minecraft. This essentially results in free emeralds, which can then be used to trade with other types of villagers for rare items such as enchanted books, armor, and much more.

2) Fisherman Villager

The Fisherman Villager is another highly lucrative option for Minecrafters looking to generate emeralds easily. This villager will offer users emeralds in exchange for easy-to-obtain items like coal, string, and raw cod.

As is the case with Farmer Villagers, players can easily repeat these trades to obtain a large number of emeralds easily. These emeralds can then be used to trade with other villagers to profit big for relatively little work.

Furthermore, there's also a chance this villager may offer gamers a trade of an enchanted fishing rod in exchange for an emerald. This will be a worthwhile trade in many cases, especially if individuals are yet to set up an enchantment table for themselves.

1) Librarian

While the other two villager types mentioned on this list are particularly great for emerald farming, the Librarian shines in lucrative trades that require emeralds.

In more specific terms, the Librarian Villager will often offer players enchanted books in exchange for a single emerald. These books have the potential to be highly worthwhile and include sought-after enchantment types such as Mending, Unbreaking, and Fortune.

Although not every generated trade by the Librarian will be worthwhile, the advantage here is that gamers can pick and choose what they want to take. This makes this villager a great alternative to the random nature of the enchantment table, especially if emeralds can be spared.

