3 best uses for copper ingots in Minecraft

As of the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update, copper has been a prominent part of the Minecraft ecosystem.

Players can collect copper ore through mining underground, typically at levels between 0 to 96. They can then refine this copper ore by smelting it into copper ingots.

Although the current use of copper and thereby copper ingots is currently somewhat limited, it's expected that Mojang may add new benefits for this metal in the future.

As of right now, however, copper ingots do serve a few critical uses. Readers curious to learn about the most valuable things to do with copper ingots in the current state of Minecraft can check out the list highlighted below.

Three most potent ways to use copper ingots in Minecraft

3) Crafting copper blocks

Players will need nine copper ingots to craft a copper block (Image via Minecraft)

Copper is an interesting and unique block in Minecraft as it has the novel property of oxidizing over time.

This means that the ore will change color when placed down and exposed to environmental conditions. Over time, the ore will change from a brownish-orange into a metallic blue color, almost akin to prismarine.

To craft copper blocks, players will require nine copper ingots, which must be placed in every available slot within a crafting table.

As a bonus, players can also go for the "Wax on, Wax off" achievement by applying wax to the newly crafted copper blocks.

2) Crafting a lightning rod

Lightning rods were another addition implemented as part of the vast Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update.

As its name suggests, lightning rods are used to divert and control the striking of lightning. This can stop vulnerable structures such as wooden houses from burning due to being ignited by lightning.

In order to craft a lightning rod, players will need three copper ingots arranged in a vertical row within a crafting table.

Readers interested in learning more about the lightning rod can check out this helpful guide.

1) Crafting a spyglass

The spyglass is yet another item added in the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. It allows users to zoom in on distant objects on the horizon.

Spyglasses are also helpful when playing Minecraft survival servers, as they can help identify gamers from afar, which is priceless in a multiplayer environment.

To craft a spyglass, Minecrafters will need two copper ingots and an Amethyst shard.

Crafting recipe for a spyglass in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Readers interested in learning more about the spyglass and its functions can check out this helpful guide.

Edited by Ravi Iyer