Wax on, Wax off achievement in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update: All you need to know

Over its long history, Minecraft has received many updates, but none of them were as big as the Caves and Cliffs update. The Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update is out for both Java and Bedrock Edition. With all the fantastic features, developers have also added many new achievements for players to complete.

The first part of Caves and Cliffs introduced a new overworld mineral called copper. Many fans have been asking for copper since the overworld has received no new ores for a long time. Using copper, players can craft spyglasses, lightning rods, ore blocks, and more.

Mojang added an achievement specifically for copper blocks. This article informs players about the new "Wax on, Wax off" achievement in Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

Everything to know about Wax on, Wax off achievement in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Copper roof (Image via Mojang)

Wax on, Wax off is a Minecraft Bedrock Achievement added in the 1.17 update. The same achievement is available in Java Edition but as an advancement and two separate parts: Wax on and Wax off.

The in-game description for Wax on, Wax off is "Apply and remove Wax from all the Copper blocks!!!" To achieve Wax on, Wax off, players will require the following items:

Honeycombs

Axe

Lots of copper ingots

Players can find many copper ore veins at height levels 48-49. In the 1.17 update, Mojang added raw ores. Mining iron, gold, and copper ore will now drop raw ore instead of the block itself.

Players can use fortune enchantment to get lots of raw copper from a single ore. Smelting raw copper ore will produce copper ingots. Using copper ingots, make a copper block, cut copper block, copper slab, and stair.

After crafting the block, place them on the ground. The next step requires honeycombs. Players can use shear on a honey-filled bee nest or beehive to get honeycombs. Use honeycombs on all copper blocks to wax them.

Waxed copper blocks are unaffected by oxidation and won't change their color over time. After waxing them, use an axe on all copper blocks to remove wax. Doing this will grant players the Wax on, Wax off achievement.

