3 best villager trades for Minecraft speedrunners

In Minecraft, players can get a wide variety of resources by trading with villagers. Due to the trading system, villagers have become some of the most useful mobs in Minecraft.

By trading with them, players can get helpful resources such as food, enchanted books, diamond gear, and more. All types of players use the villager trading system, even speedrunners.

While speedrunning, players have to be as fast as possible. While villager trading is usually a waste of time for speedrunners, a few trades can prove to be useful. Here are some of the best trades for Minecraft speedrunners.

Useful trades for Minecraft speedrunners

3) Arrows

Arrowtrading (Image via Mojang)

Arrows aren't a necessary trade for beating Minecraft at a fast time. However, players can still buy some to make their run a bit easier. By using arrows and bows, they can take down end crystals in the End dimension quickly. After these crystals are destroyed, the Ender Dragon will perch and sit on the exit portal.

Fletcher villagers sell arrows in Minecraft. Players can turn a non-employed villager into a fletcher by placing a fletching table near it. To craft a fletching table, one only needs two flints and four planks. Since arrows are available at the Novice level, there is no need to level up the fletcher.

Fletcher sells 16 arrows for one emerald. Players can easily get some emeralds by looting villagers chests or selling sticks to the same fletcher. By buying some arrows, one can also unlock the trade for bows.

2) Ender pearls

Cleric sell ender pearl (Image via Mojang)

Players who are speedrunning in version 1.16 or above do not need to buy ender pearls from villagers. However, those on older versions may benefit from trading ender pearls.

Ender pearls are necessary for beating Minecraft as they are used for crafting the eyes of ender. Without ender pearls, players cannot access the final dimension of Minecraft.

1) Bucket of cod

Fisherman (Image via Minecraft)

A bucket is one of the most helpful items for Minecraft speedrunners. Without a bucket, players cannot quickly build a nether portal using a lava pool. Water buckets are also a lifesaver during unexpected falls.

Sometimes, speedrunners can be unlucky with iron drops from the iron golem but may not get enough iron ingots. In such cases, they can turn a villager into a fisherman and buy a bucket of cod from him. Players can throw the cod away and keep the water bucket.

Speedrunners usually avoid trading as it can waste their precious time. But in some cases, it can help them secure a record.

Also Read

Minecraft speedrunners can do themselves a lot of favors by indulging in these trades.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul